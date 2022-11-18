The Launceston clash between the NBL's island franchises saw the New Zealand Breakers claim the higher ground with an 84-76 win over the Tasmania JackJumpers.
The fourth-versus-second encounter bucked the trend between the sides with all six previous meetings having been won by the team playing in their home country.
The JackJumpers welcomed back their top two shot-blockers Clint Steindl and Will Magnay for the first time this season but were still run down by the fast-finishing Kiwis.
A sold-out Silverdome crowd - many sporting replica tops - lapped it up, entertained by both the on-court action and the off-field antics of mischievous mascot Jack the Jumper.
With big screens at the ends of the court, giveaways, dry ice, pumping music and cheerleaders, the venue adapted well to the concept of turning the fixture into an event.
However, the gimmick of fans remaining standing until the home side's first points tested the patience, most having long since sat down as the Breakers took an 8-0 lead.
Steindl hitting the team's only first-half three-pointer helped reduce the arrears to just two at the first break.
With Magnay up to the task of keeping the giant Derek Pardon quiet, the hosts dominated the second term, hitting the front for the first time late on to lead 41-37 at half-time.
The Breakers' superiority from distance (10 from 26 at 38.5 per cent compared to 4 from 21 at 19 per cent) kept them in the contest.
And as the momentum swung in an exciting last quarter, Izayah Leafa single-handedly sucked the air out of the venue with a three-pointer with as many minutes left to establish what would prove to be a match-winning nine-point lead.
Philosophical coach Scott Roth said he was disappointed for the fans.
"We wanted to get a strong showing up here in the North because we don't get up here much," he said.
"It was relatively even throughout the first three-quarters and they won the last quarter but I love the fight of our guys and their competitiveness."
Milton Doyle (heel), Matt Kenyon (calf) and Jarrad Weeks (ankle) missed the game through injury.
It was the third time the sides have faced each other this season with a fourth meeting lined up on Boxing Day in Hobart.
The match was the ninth NBL game played at the Silverdome with the Breakers featuring in eight of them.
The JackJumpers' next home game is a month away and they return for a second Silverdome fixture, against South-East Melbourne Phoenix, on Wednesday, January 18.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
