The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmania JackJumpers take on New Zealand Breakers in NBL at Launceston Silverdome

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 18 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Launceston clash between the NBL's island franchises saw the New Zealand Breakers claim the higher ground with an 84-76 win over the Tasmania JackJumpers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.