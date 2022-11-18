The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Agri-Food scorecard reveals growth in food and beverage production.

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:33pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TFGA President Ian Sauer and Primary industries and water minister, Jo Palmer. Picture: Supplied

Food and beverage production within Tasmania has increased by 9 per cent, bringing the gross agricultural value of the industry to $3.52 billion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.