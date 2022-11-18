Food and beverage production within Tasmania has increased by 9 per cent, bringing the gross agricultural value of the industry to $3.52 billion.
According to the Tasmanian Agri-Food scorecard for 2020-2021, the farm gate value of the agricultural sector was $2.34 billion, which exceeded the $2 billion first surpassed in 2019-2020.
Primary industries and water minister, Jo Palmer, said the state was on track to reach the government's target of growing Tasmania's farm gate value of agriculture to $10 billion per year by 2050.
Minister Palmer said the scorecard reflected the industry's outstanding achievement and ability to capitalise on Tasmania's advantages in climate, soils, natural resources, biosecurity and water for irrigation.
"It is a remarkable achievement for the State's agribusiness sector to grow in 2020-21," she said.
Mountford Berries' Jemma Mackinnon has been implementing innovative farming methods using haygrove tunnels to protect crops from rain and other weather conditions.
She said the tunnels have also brought added benefits. "It increases the length of time that berries will ripen. If you have berries growing in your backyard, they're probably not ripe yet, and we've got them right here," Ms Mackinnon said.
"Our raspberries and blackberries will go right through to May/June, whereas in the backyard, they don't tend to go that long".
Ms Mackinnon said the haygrove tunnels allowed the farm to have a longer season, which in turn allowed her to have a longer capacity to bring income into the farm.
"It also extends our season for the workers, so we can have the workers for a longer period of time.
"If we were only for three months, we probably would not be able to secure the workforce that we would need to, but because we are six to seven months, we can have that longevity of the workforce with us," she said.
According to the scorecard, significant growth in berry production drove a 44.5% increase in the farm gate value of fruit to $407 million in 2020-21.
Berries were again the highest-value fruit, increasing in value by 63.0% to $209 million due to an increase in price and a 44.6% increase in production volume following investment and expansion during recent years.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
