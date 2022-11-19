The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tasmanian arts sector meets for annual general meeting at Princess Theatre

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
November 20 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Greentree and Annette Madden of the Australian Council of the Arts and Annette Downs of Performing Lines. Picture by Rod Thompson

Members of Tasmania's arts scene gathered at the Princess Theatre for Sector Day, an opportunity for the performing arts sector to meet and discuss the industry's issues, plans and challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.