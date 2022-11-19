Members of Tasmania's arts scene gathered at the Princess Theatre for Sector Day, an opportunity for the performing arts sector to meet and discuss the industry's issues, plans and challenges.
The day brought together representatives from 33 Tasmanian performing arts organisations and 70 delegates, including various independent artists.
The event was held by Performing Lines TAS, a part of Performing Lines, a national network that works to develop, produce and tour new Australian performances across the country and the world.
Senior producer of Performing Lines TAS Annette Downs said it was important for the groups to co-exist and work together.
"Performing arts across the state is being made by producers and companies, as well as festivals and also presenters such as Theatre North and Theatre Royal. We are all part of that eco-system," she said.
"We rarely meet as we are all busy doing our own thing and have busy schedules. But it's important to meet on this day and discuss issues we have faced, such as COVID and a skills shortage.
"The first half of the day was focused on collaborating with First Nations artists and how to do that ethically, respectfully and effectively. That was really powerful. It's great to have a day to stop and focus and think why do we do what we do."
Ms Downs said that it was always a good way for those in the arts sector to put faces to names.
"We have a turnover of people in Tasmania's arts sector. In some places, there may be a new Artistic Director who has just come onto the island and hasn't met the sector but needs to work with them," she said.
"It speeds up the networking and relationships in the arts world. This is the third time we have had Sector Day and the first time in the North, which is great for a change in setting.
Ms Downs said some other issues were discussed, including accessibility and diversity.
"The world is shifting and all manner of people and forms of storytelling needs to be embraced," she said.
"We have people from different backgrounds and artists that are performing in non-traditional spaces, so it's important their voices are heard."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
