The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Break O'Day Council urges for alternate route following St Marys pass closure

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
November 19 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Marys Pass was closed in late-October due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall. Picture supplied

Break O'Day Council have written to the state government urging immediate action to develop alternative access routes for the region following the St Marys pass landslide in October.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.