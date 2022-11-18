Break O'Day Council have written to the state government urging immediate action to develop alternative access routes for the region following the St Marys pass landslide in October.
On Friday, the council asked the state government to commit to holding a meeting "as a matter of urgency" to start investigations into alternative access routes before January 31, 2023.
Break O'Day Council mayor Mick Tucker said the recent closure of St Marys pass and the condition of the only alternate route, Elephant Pass, highlighted the urgency for new access options.
Cr Tucker said with Elephant Pass operating with only a single lane, school buses, freight and transport, and tourists were affected.
"Businesses in St Marys are also struggling with losing both local and visitor traffic," he said.
"Simply put, neither pass is fit for purpose in modern times. St Marys Pass is 176 years old this year and the route has barely changed from the times of horse and cart."
St Marys Pass remains the most direct route to the east coast for the Midlands and North of the state but has been closed since October 26 due to a landslide caused by heavy rainfall.
St Helens, the main township for the municipality, is more than two hours from Launceston and over three hours away from Hobart, which Cr Tucker said made the town more isolated than Queenstown in the state's North West.
"We would like the state government to recognise just how isolated our communities are and understand how important reliable access to the area is," he said.
However, Cr Tucker said any development plans must involve community input.
A spokesperson from the Department of State Growth said discussion with the council around east coast access options would occur after repairs to St Marys Pass were completed.
"These options will include technical advice on long-term repairs to the Esk Main Road through St Mary's Pass and any viable alternatives," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also said new works would begin on a "corridor strategy" for the entire Tasman Highway, with planning to start later in the 2022-23 financial year.
Once started, the department said it would take 12 months to complete.
"The strategy will identify improvement opportunities for the highway, and will include a public consultation process, where members of the public can provide input regarding their experiences, concerns and challenges on the Tasman Highway," the spokesperson said.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
