Creating a new fantasy world and story based on the idea of scent has seen author Michael B. Fletcher spend years perfecting the details of his latest book.
The first book planned for a trilogy series, named Masters of Scents, is available at bookstores now and he has plans for books two and three to be released in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
The new novel tells the story of Targas, a scent master with unusual skills, newly arrived in Ean, which is the catalyst for change.
The vicious Sutanite elite will stop at nothing to find and destroy him while the Resistance see him as their only chance for freedom.
Tasked with creating a whole fantasy world, Mr Fletcher said the novel has been in the works for many years.
"I started writing in 2005 and I am an avid fantasy reader and storyteller," he said.
"Writing the book gave me the opportunity to not only create a book, but also a fantasy world. Everyone knows about spells, wizards and the World of Harry Potter, but I develop magic based on scent.
"Scent is a such a powerful tool. When you walk down the road the smell of fresh coffee lures you into a cafe, dogs and animals are used to follow scent trails to find people."
Mr Fletcher is a writer of adult and young-adult speculative fiction, including fantasy, science fiction and horror. His first book Kings of Under-Castle, detailed the humorous adventures of two rogues living under a medieval castle.
He said his new book is a hero tale, with a series of events that use the magic of scent.
"I wrote a book I wanted to read. This book was done in a year. Then that meant I had to built a whole world and that was the part that took a while," he said.
"I've made a physical map and had to create a working world, which showed where the rivers flowed and the different terrains. That enabled me to move the characters through the story."
Mr Fletcher said he has always been fascinated by how humans and animals react to scent, even more so when he discovered his wife Kim had lost her sense of smell.
"It's been a wild ride and it's great to have the book out and for readers to enjoy it," he said.
"When I was much younger I used to chase butterflies and moths. I discovered that a female butterfly can attract a male with just a tiny molecule of scent. So it got me thinking on the ideas of what scent would look like, what colours it would be and how more smells can be more powerful than others."
Masters of Scent is available at online and retail bookstores, including Petrachs in Launceston.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.