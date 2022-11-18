Efforts to save the Rosebery Mine face another significant delay, and it now looks extremely unlikely owner MMG Limited will be able to construct its preferred tailings storage solution in time.
The federal Environment Department on Friday confirmed an Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act referral of design and assessment works for MMG's preferred site at South Marionoak was not expected to be published until early next year.
A public comment period on the controversial project would follow before any decision by Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek.
The environmentalist Bob Brown Foundation would be likely to initiate legal action if her decision allowed the works that it strongly opposes, causing further delays.
MMG has said it needs to do the assessment works before it can know if a South Marionoak tailings storage development is even feasible.
If it was, any such development would need a separate environmental approval process and would also be opposed by environmentalists and likely also face legal action and delays.
MMG has said it needs a new storage solution in place by 2024 if the mine is to continue.
The company recently revealed it was looking at other potential tailings storage solutions.
"We are revisiting and reviewing previously considered alternate sites to determine whether they could be suitable for a tailings storage facility," MMG said.
"Additionally, we are looking at safe and viable options to extend the capacity of our existing facilities.
"However, these options still require regulatory approval."
It said detailed consideration was also being given to other methods of tailings disposal, including filtered tailings, which was similar to the dry stacking method .
"Our number one priority is to secure the future of more than 550 employees and contractors, and we are leaving no stone unturned," it said.
"We are confident the skills, expertise and financial investment that has been committed to finding a long-term sustainable tailings solution will yield positive results."
The BBF said the proposed works included 15 kilometres of new roads and clearing and drilling at 160 drill sites within rainforest and melaleuca forest that was home to the Tasmanian masked owl, wedge-tailed eagle and Tasmanian devil and a threatened Brookers gum forest community.
BBF Tarkine campaigner Scott Jordan said public comment periods allowed for much more than the airing of public concerns about projects.
"They also allow for peer review and expert scrutiny of the science and assumptions that underpin the decision making," he said.
