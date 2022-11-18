The Examiner
MMG Rosebery Mine tailings project assessment decision pushes into 2023

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated November 18 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 5:00pm
Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek on the West Coast.

Efforts to save the Rosebery Mine face another significant delay, and it now looks extremely unlikely owner MMG Limited will be able to construct its preferred tailings storage solution in time.

