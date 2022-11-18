Violent Burnie man sentenced for choking partner

A Park Grove man with a history of violence may be released back into the community early next year.
On Friday morning, Curtis Peter Reeve, 30, was sentenced for two counts of assault committed against his partner of 12 years in June and July this year, and four breaches of a family violence order.
Justice Tamara Jago told the Burnie Supreme Court that Reeve committed his crimes just months after being sentenced by Chief Justice Alan Blow to a suspended jail term for previous violent offending.
The court heard Reeve's violence against his partner included punching and hitting her and choking her, which Justice Jago said was particularly serious and could have lead to the woman's death.
Justice Jago said she would sentence on the basis that Reeve did in fact choke his partner, despite the complainant downplaying the seriousness of the offending while giving evidence during a disputed facts hearing.
"It was blatantly obvious [she] was tailoring her evidence to assist the defendant," Justice Jago said.
"Her account... was so diluted as to be inconsistent with what the defendant said had occurred."
The judge said the woman's victim impact statement illustrated the seriousness and complexity of family violence offending, as the complainant felt financially dependent on Reeve and planned to stay in the relationship.
The judge said family violence is "always serious", involves a significant breach of trust and is often committed against vulnerable complainants.
Previously, the court heard that Reeve had been in custody since his offending in early July, and was currently using leave from work while he was in prison, but that his employment would be jeopardised if he remained in prison beyond March next year.
The judge said Reeve's financial security concerns were, however, of his own making as he chose to commit violence against his partner while subject to a suspended sentence and a community corrections order.
She activated the eight month suspended sentence and imposed a six month jail term for the new offences.
Two months of the latter sentence will be served concurrently, and he will be eligible for parole after half of the total term, meaning he can apply for early release in January.
Call the Family Violence Counselling and Support Service on 1800 608 122.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.