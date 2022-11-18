Premier Jeremy Rockliff has confirmed the government has reached an "in-principle agreement" in regard to the state's AFL team bid.
In a post shared to Mr Rockliff's Facebook page earlier today, the Premier said the agreement covered the "key commercial terms to bring a Tasmanian team into the AFL".
"[It will be] in our colours, singing our song," Mr Rockliff said.
"Some more work still needs to be done, but make no mistake, we will get our standalone team and finally take our rightful place in the national league.
"Tasmania is on the move."
Mr Rockliff and AFL chief executive Gillion McLachlan fronted the media in Hobart this morning after speaking at the SOHN Hearts and Minds Investment Leaders conference.
MORE TO COME.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
