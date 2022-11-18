Much at risk for Tasmania with Cooke deal

So Tassal's shareholders have given the nod to a takeover by Cooke Aquaculture, and now the company has received the tick of approval from the NSW Supreme Court (The Examiner, November 11). How many of those shareholders were Tasmanian I wonder. And did any of them have a clue - or indeed care - about the alleged environmental breaches associated with this company in its other facilities around the world?
Likewise those members of the Supreme Court. Did any of them think to check the company's credentials, because it's clear there are many question marks surrounding Cooke and its business practices given some damning testimonials by industry professionals, environmentalists, and scientists familiar with the company's methods.
The Rockliff government has appeared equally keen to provide Cooke with an unconditional tick of approval despite all those question marks. Tasmania has a great deal at stake with this deal. We rely on our clean green status for food, agriculture, fishing and tourism. If that reputation is lost it will be next to impossible to regain, and that loss will cost us far far more economically and environmentally than giving Cooke permission to potentially pollute and poison not only our coastal and marine environments, but also the health and wellbeing of Tasmanians.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay.
Well done Michael Gaffney for voting against increase on lower house members. You were spot on. All other members of the state parliament at the time got a 40 per cent increase for the agreed extra work load.
Tasmania has the smallest state population of a little more than 500,000 accompanied by 29 councils, how much are ratepayers and taxpayers expected to pay out for administration? Without question we could be accused of being over governed. Also behind each member comes a huge number of advisers, with salaries higher than the elected member and not just one, several. It will be interesting to see if the current elected members are willing to hand back that 40 per cent increase many years ago for less work.
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
Here we go again. Are we really going to stand by while those who make millions from aged care facilities phase out enrolled nurses to let untrained housekeepers, kitchen staff, cleaners and anyone they can drag in from god knows where to take care of our most vulnerable sick old frail members of this country? So they can make millions more and let how many die from neglect? Multiskilling failed once, it will fail again.
Nursing is not just a job it is a skill and not everyone is cut out for it. Stick to what works and has worked for decades.
Doreen Baker, West Launceston
