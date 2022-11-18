Much at risk for Tasmania with Cooke deal

Tasmania has the smallest state population of a little more than 500,000 accompanied by 29 councils, how much are ratepayers and taxpayers expected to pay out for administration? Without question we could be accused of being over governed. Also behind each member comes a huge number of advisers, with salaries higher than the elected member and not just one, several. It will be interesting to see if the current elected members are willing to hand back that 40 per cent increase many years ago for less work.