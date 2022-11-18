The Examiner
Cooke's environmental credentials are questionable

By Letter to the Editor
Updated November 19 2022 - 9:34am, first published 7:30am
Much at risk for Tasmania with Cooke deal

TAKEOVER QUESTIONED

So Tassal's shareholders have given the nod to a takeover by Cooke Aquaculture, and now the company has received the tick of approval from the NSW Supreme Court (The Examiner, November 11). How many of those shareholders were Tasmanian I wonder. And did any of them have a clue - or indeed care - about the alleged environmental breaches associated with this company in its other facilities around the world?

