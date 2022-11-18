Science and Technology Australia have identified three University of Tasmania scientists as the new STEM superstars from a highly competitive field.
The STEM superstars are Dr Indrani Mukherjee, who studies the Earth's ancient ocean chemistry; Dr Samantha Sawyer, who is helping companies grow sustainable food; and Computer Scientist Mars Buttfield-Addison, who is monitoring space debris using machine learning.
'STEM' stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It is an approach to learning and development that integrates these areas.
Science and Technology Australia Chief Executive Officer Misha Schubert said Superstars of STEM is powerfully shifting the dial on diversity in Australia's science and technology sectors.
"The Australian Government's strong investment in this world-leading program is bolstering diversity in a sector that will shape our future economy. We are so grateful for it," Ms Schubert said.
Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic announced the winners and congratulated the scientists on stepping into the media to inspire the next generation of STEM members .
"The need to boost diversity in our science, technology, engineering and mathematics sector is urgent. There are huge skills shortages that can be addressed if we put our minds and collective effort to it, which means we have to draw deeply on our nation's expertise from all corners of the community." Minister Husic said.
The STEM program consists of 60 diverse scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians who aim to step into the media spotlight as STEM experts. The program gives them the training, confidence, networks and experience to become sought-after media commentators as experts in their fields.
Executive Officer Schubert said the program gave women and non-binary talent in STEM crucial skills and confidence to step into expert commentary roles in the media.
"We know it's hard to be what you can't see," she said. "That's why this game-changing program is helping to smash stereotypes of what a scientist, technologist, engineer or mathematician looks like." she said.
