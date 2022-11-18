Riverside has two changes with young guns Aidan O'Connor and Kaidyn Apted coming into the side for the Blues' Greater Northern Cup clash against Ulverstone at Windsor Park on Saturday.
O'Connor returns for his first match of the year after recovering from a broken ankle.
"He's in the under-17 and under-19 state teams so he's a big in for us and gives the group a real spark with what he brings with the bat and ball," coach Patty Mackrell said.
Meanwhile, teenager Tom Chambers will make his first-grade debut when Westbury take on Sheffield.
Captain Daniel Murfet said Chambers and Zuber Diwan would come into the side for wicket-keeper James Tyson and Chathura Athukorala who are unavailable for the round eight away match.
"Tom bowls leg-spin and is a regular wicket-taker in the second-grade team," Murfet said.
Diwan has made 42 and 57 when opening in second grade this season.
The second-placed Shamrocks are preparing for a good battle with fourth-ranked Sheffield.
Murfet, who will wicket-keep, recalled Sheffield's imposing victory against Launceston in round four.
"It was pretty impressive," Murfet said.
"That was the weekend the Raiders players were available and Launceston with Raiders players in are a pretty good team."
South Launceston bring experience back for their duel with Wynyard at NTCA no. 2.
Captain Jeremy Jackson, Doug Ryan and Brodie Jarrad return with the Knights keen to make amends for their one-run loss in round seven.
Jackson said his troops were setting themselves for a big game.
"Wynyard have had the wood on us for a couple of years. They've knocked us off the last couple, I think one win up here and one down there," he said.
"We've got a point to prove against them and certainly after our last couple of weeks."
Mowbray were buzzing after beating the Knights by one run and they look forward to hosting Devonport at Invermay Park.
Skipper Luke Scott said the group was eager to build on that victory.
"We're trying to replicate our good performances, consistency is the goal now for us," he said.
"We know if we're able to bring our best cricket it will be good enough."
Middle-order batsman Sam Canny, who made 63 in second grade last week, comes in for Ben Spinks who returns to the Greater Northern Raiders.
Following their bye, Launceston welcome Latrobe at NTCA no. 1.
But they'll be without their captain Cam Lynch who has a crook back.
"He'll hopefully only miss this week," coach Andy Gower said.
Meanwhile, Nikhil Bhatkar is overseas and all-rounder Tom Gray returns.
Gower said the Lions were keen to continue their rich run of form after beating Burnie and Westbury a fortnight ago.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
