Riverside cricketer Aidan O'Connor returning from long-term injury

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:55pm, first published 3:30pm
Riverside all-rounder Aidan O'Connor returns for his first game of the season following injury. Picture File

Riverside has two changes with young guns Aidan O'Connor and Kaidyn Apted coming into the side for the Blues' Greater Northern Cup clash against Ulverstone at Windsor Park on Saturday.

