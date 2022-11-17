The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Longford face Legana test in TCL

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated November 18 2022 - 12:52pm, first published 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevallyn bowler Andrew Bassett in action against Evandale. Picture by Paul Scambler

Longford's 100 per cent start to the season is likely to face its toughest test yet on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.