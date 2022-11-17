Longford's 100 per cent start to the season is likely to face its toughest test yet on Saturday.
A trip to Legana unites the teams sitting first and third on the ladder.
With second-placed Hadspen on a bye, the fixture presents opportunities either for Longford to establish a welcome gap from their rivals or the hosts to bunch up the picture at the top.
Fresh off their first loss of the campaign - by six wickets at ACL - the Durhams could inject welcome momentum into their campaign which has also seen two frustrating abandonments sandwiched by victories over Western Tiers and Evandale.
After an opening-round Duckworth-Lewis win over traditional arch-rivals Hadspen, Longford have looked in ominous form.
Comfortable wins over ACL, Western Tiers and Perth overshadowed their own two abandonments and again established the side as the TCL's benchmark.
Last week's defeat of Perth could hardly have been more emphatic as the visitors posted 5-244 - built on a 94-run opening partnership between Josh Adams (80) and Fazal Nawab (48) before bowling out their hosts for just 75 inside 22 overs.
Round 7, Saturday:
