Teams in all Cricket North grades will wear white armbands this weekend in recognition of White Ribbon Round.
The Northern Tasmania Cricket Association have partnered with Women's Legal Service Tasmania for the initiative.
White Ribbon Australia, which is part of a global social movement working to eliminate gendered violence, strives for a society where all women and children are safe.
There will be donation tins at matches with all money raised going to White Ribbon which will support work to end men's violence against women.
WLST chief executive officer Yvette Cehtel said it was about promoting conversations.
"It's not a women's problem, it's not a men's issue. It's a community issue," she said.
"We really need to start looking at some of the gender drivers (for) gender violence against women, the statistics are too high.
"This gives us an opportunity to talk about that."
NTCA administrator David Fry said the association was happy to jump on board to support the cause.
"Even though we've now got a lot of women playing cricket, the majority of them are men," he said.
"It's good for them to have their awareness raised as well to some of the issues."
WLST seeks to raise awareness and advocate for issues affecting women such as family violence, gender inequality, gaps in service delivery, sexual harassment and the need for gender responsive budgeting.
In Cricket North women's round six, Launceston will be looking to make it two in a row when they take on Riverside at Youngtown Park on Saturday at 4.30pm.
The Lions overcame Westbury last weekend.
The top-ranked Blues also enter the clash in form after knocking off league juggernaut South Launceston last weekend.
Riverside beat Launceston in round three.
The second-placed Knights will be eager to bounce back when they take on Westbury who are searching for their first victory of the season.
They will play their Twenty20 game at Ingamells Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.