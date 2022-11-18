The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

White Ribbon Round: Cricket North teams to wear white armbands

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
November 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson, senior social worker Camille Demeyer, NTCA administrator David Fry, Women's Legal Service Tasmania CEO Yvette Cehtel, Bridget Archer MP, Senator for Tasmania Richard Colbeck and Launceston cricketer Alistair Taylor ahead of White Ribbon Round. Picture by Rod Thompson

Teams in all Cricket North grades will wear white armbands this weekend in recognition of White Ribbon Round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.