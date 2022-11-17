AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan will front the media alongside Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Friday during his whirlwind trip to Tasmania.
Mr McLachlan's return to the state comes as the waiting game continues as to whether the state's bid to gain entry to the AFL will be a successful one.
He will be in the state's capital to speak at SOHN Hearts and Minds Investment Leaders conference as well as attend a face-to-face meeting with Mr Rockliff.
The Premier earlier this week said he was looking forward to catching up with the AFL chief and also noted that the state was "closer than ever before" to having its own team.
It was initially believed that a decision on a Tasmanian AFL team would be made in August.
