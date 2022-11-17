The Examiner
Launceston International tennis tournament moved to Burnie

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
November 18 2022 - 5:00am
Elena Rybakina won the Launceston Tennis International in 2019 before adding Wimbledon this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston has been dealt a huge sporting blow with the city's annual international tennis tournament being cancelled.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

