Launceston has been dealt a huge sporting blow with the city's annual international tennis tournament being cancelled.
The event will relocate to Burnie in 2023 but the news is devastating for Launceston's tennis community who have supported the event for several years following the construction of the Regional Tennis Centre.
Launceston Council and event organisers were particularly disappointed by the move but pledged to fight to regain the event in 2024.
The Launceston International had become a popular feature on the North's sporting calendar, showcasing many developing players from around the world.
This year's Wimbledon champion, Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, was a perfect example, having won the Launceston event in 2019.
The development was embraced by Burnie organisers who will host back-to-back international tournaments from January 30 to February 12.
Tennis Tasmania said delays and cost escalations in the construction of the Launceston Tennis, Community and Events Centre meant the venue was unable to host the tournament from February 6-13.
General manager Darren Sturgess said: "Tennis Tasmania and the City of Launceston continue to work closely with all stakeholders and levels of government to ensure tennis will rightfully return to this great city in the near future once upgrades and refurbishments are completed."
City of Launceston said it had been working closely with Tennis Tasmania to deliver its vision for a new, two-storey $3.1 million facility on the Racecourse Crescent site for some time.
The council, in collaboration with the State Government, Federal Government and Tennis Australia, allocated funding towards the new facility, with work due to start in late 2021.
"However, a series of delays beyond council's control, including the COVID pandemic, pushed back the project timelines considerably," a council statement said.
"Before recommencing work, the council tendered the project earlier this year, which revealed delays had caused a significant rise in the overall estimated cost of the project due to increases in both materials and labour.
"There have been ongoing discussions between Tennis Tasmania and the project funding partners to secure the extra funding required to deliver the project.
"While efforts to secure the increased funding from the key partners have been unsuccessful to date, the council has clearly demonstrated its willingness and commitment to continue to work with Tennis Tasmania and other stakeholders to deliver on its vision for the site and maintaining this event in Launceston for 2024 and beyond."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
