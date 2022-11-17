Launceston Camera House has been recognised by Camera House Australia as the best shop nationally for 2021/2022, winning the Rex Alexander Memorial Award.
The award has been in existence since 1979, and is issued in recognition of business performance, growth and critical benchmark indicators, along with being a good member citizen within the cooperative in which Camera House operate.
Manager and owner Andrew Cassidy owes the store's success to his staff and customers.
"The culture of caring about our customers is what makes our business able to be the success it's been." Mr Cassidy said.
Staff members Brando Durham and Jong Kim also won photographer awards within the business.
