Launceston Camera House Wins Rex Alexander Memorial Award

SB
By Shiarna Barnett
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:39pm, first published 5:30pm
Manager and owner Andrew Cassidy holding the Rex Alexander Memorial Award trophy at the Launceston Camera House store. Photo taken by Brando Durham

Launceston Camera House has been recognised by Camera House Australia as the best shop nationally for 2021/2022, winning the Rex Alexander Memorial Award.

