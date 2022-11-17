NDIS done properly will pay dividends

When the National Disability Insurance Scheme was voted into existence in 2013 it was hailed as a ground-breaking social welfare initiative on a par with the Whitlam government's introduction of Medibank.
The vision was that the millions of Australians battling to live their best lives while coping with disabilities would have a "one stop shop" where they could access essential assistance quickly, simply and cost effectively.
A person with a significant physical or mental impairment (and often both) would no longer have to traverse of a confusing maze of state and federal assistance programs and a plethora of individual service providers.
It was a wonderful and transformational vision; a great step forward in the way Australian governments viewed the value, and the needs, of the disabled community.
Unfortunately while the NDIS and its administrative body, the National Disability Insurance Agency, has tried to fulfil that vision the reality is far short of the high expectation of the scheme's architects. That is because the NDIS and the NDIA were nobbled from the get go by the Abbott government that was elected at the end of 2013.
One of its first acts was to cap permanent employment within the NDIA, preventing it from reaching the 10,000 staff that the Productivity Commission had estimated was needed to bring the NDIS into being and to deliver services effectively.
This, coupled with the Coalition's failure to adequately fund the service and the realisation demand was much higher than had been anticipated, has had a catastrophic impact on its development.
Instead of developing a committed, compassionate and well-trained permanent work force focused on best outcomes and quality service delivery, the NDIA had to fall back on almost 50 individual labour hire firms just to plug the gaps.
This, as ACM newspapers reported this week, has resulted in a very poor workplace culture, high staff turnover - particularly amongst contract workers, and a "tick and flick" approach to clients' needs.
To throw away billions while not giving people what they need is far more wasteful than spending more to do the job properly.
It's time to move on from the preoccupation with what the NDIS will cost. If it is done properly it will pay dividends in both human and economic terms.
If it continues to be underfunded and understaffed then much of what is spent will continue to be wasted.
