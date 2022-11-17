Tasmania is set to lead the nation in the recycling of expanded polystyrene (EPS), with the construction of a multi-million-dollar state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Westbury.
The 4000 square metre site - set to be finished in 2023 - was designed to support the aquaculture, agriculture, and construction sectors by converting the recycled waste into fish and produce boxes as well as materials for the construction sector, like pods, which use 30 per cent less concrete than regular slabs, reducing Co2 emissions.
Polyfoam Director Simon Pickett said he was proud to be supporting Tasmania by building what he referred to as a "world-class facility" in the Meander Valley area's up-and-coming Westbury Industrial Precinct.
"Many of our customers are located up this way now, and because our product is 90 per cent air, we are now saving an awful lot of money on road freight, which is obviously good for the environment too," he said.
"We also chose this site due to the natural gas that is here at the industrial precinct."
Mr Pickett said the $10 million works would employ 50 workers during construction and create 15 full-time positions once complete.
"This will enable Polyfoam to fully supply its Tasmanian market without the need to import products or people from interstate and ensure on-island production security for our customers in the aquaculture and agriculture sector as well as ensuring our expanded polystyrene waste can be recycled."
Mr Pickett said, like glass and aluminum, EPS was a vital product that had no proven alternative in cold chain transport for fish, vegetables, food, and several medicines.
"Despite being 100 per cent recyclable, much of the expanded polystyrene waste in Tasmania currently goes to landfill," he said.
Meander Valley mayor Wayne Johnston was pleased Polyfoam chose to base their facility in Westbury and committed to supporting the company by endeavoring to separate EPS from materials destined for landfill.
