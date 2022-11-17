Theatre North officially launched its 2023 Season at the Princess Theatre in front of 150 keen theatre-goers.
The jam-packed season includes 17 shows featuring dance, music and shows for kids of all ages, with seven Tasmanian works on the schedule and three shows that will be held away from the Princess Theatre and Earl Arts Centre.
Theatre North's Programs Manager Stuart Loone said there are some surprising, genre-defying performances in store.
"We hope Launceston's audience come on a bit of an adventure with us across genre, across the region, across some bold theatrical landscapes," he said.
The season is anchored by two new productions, Sydney Dance Company's Ascent and Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.
Tasdance are bringing some new pieces to audiences, including the provocative Body Body Commodity, and the joyous hit Every Brilliant Thing.
The Tasmanian program features Jane Longhurst bringing her acclaimed production of Franz Xaver Kroetz' silent monodrama Request Programme to the Earl, and The Motherload is a blend of game show, performance and film to be shown in June.
Families will be excited for The Twits, a wild Roald Dahl adaption by shake & stir, as well as Hiccup from Adelaide's Windmill Theatre and puppeteer company Terrapin's offering of The Paper Escaper.
The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is back in in May for their fourth program, which Mr Loone said has proven to be a hit with the Launceston community and tourists.
Music lovers can also experience the talent of Van Diemen's Band at Scottsdale's Mechanics' Institute Hall.
Lovers of dance have the opportunity to see work from the Victorian State Ballet in their production of The Snow Queen, and in August, the Sydney Dance Company returns to the Princess with their new production Ascent.
"We know that the cultural life of the community is one of its greatest assets," Mr Loone said.
"We are really proud of the work we do to connect northern Tasmanian audiences to some of the best performance going around."
Visit www.theatrenorth.com.au for more information.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
