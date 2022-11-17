The state government is pushing to make Hobart the top Antarctic port in the world by boosting investments into infrastructure, including getting Federal funding for a $240 million upgrade of Macquarie Wharf, according to the new five-year Antarctic Gateway Strategy released on Thursday.
Guy Barnett, Minister for State Development, Construction and Housing, said the Antarctic sector was already delivering investment of $160 million into the state economy each year, including nearly 1000 full-time jobs and 7,000 visitor nights into Tasmanian hotels.
"We have got plans for sustainable growth to make sure those numbers head northwards," he said.
The new five-year plan's priority areas include investing in infrastructure, building community awareness, and several other priorities.
Richard Fader, chair of the Tasmanian Polar Network, said the infrastructure goals would focus on Hobart Airport and the Macquarie Wharf precinct.
"Hobart Airport has had some significant wins with Federal funding for the upgrade to runway infrastructure," he said.
"Tasmania and Tasports are working very hard in their proposals to upgrade Macquarie Wharf to not only support the Antarctic sector, but other sectors such as tourism and trade that use the Port of Hobart."
Earlier, Tasports CEO, Anthony Donald, said work needed at Macquarie Wharf would cost $240m, and Treasurer Michael Ferguson confirmed Federal funding was needed.
Only about 50 per cent of the wharves are suitable for use in loading ships due to concrete erosion.
