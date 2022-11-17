The Examiner
The new five-year Antarctic Gateway Strategy launched on Thursday focuses on needed infrastructure

November 18 2022 - 5:00am
Minister for State Growth Guy Barnett. File Photo

The state government is pushing to make Hobart the top Antarctic port in the world by boosting investments into infrastructure, including getting Federal funding for a $240 million upgrade of Macquarie Wharf, according to the new five-year Antarctic Gateway Strategy released on Thursday.

