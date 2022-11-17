The 2022-2026 City of Launceston council have committed themselves to key part of their local government tenure.
External and internal committee representatives were voted on during council's first meeting.
For Events Sponsorship Assessment Panel, Transport Committee and Homelessness Advisory committee, a ballot was required.
READ MORE: Cesar Penuela to remain in Launceston
Under the terms of reference for these committees, council also needed to determine a chair.
For the Events panel, newcomer councillor Lindi McMahon was selected as chair, deputy mayor Matthew Garwood and councillor Andrew Palmer will be representatives.
For the Transport Committee, councillor Alan Harris will continue his role as chair, and councillor Joe Pentridge will be a council representative.
For the Homelessness committee, councillor Tim Walker will be chair, with councillor George Razay as council representative.
For the Cataract Gorge Advisory Committee, council was also required to appoint a chair, which was given to Cr Walker, Cr McMahon will also sit on this committee.
Committee representation is to reviewed in two years time, halfway between the elected term.
Deputy mayor Garwood removed himself as a nominee for the Theatre North Inc committee, councillor Susie Cai removed herself as a nominee for University of Tasmania Northern Campus and Advisory Group and Economic Development Working Group.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie will continue his role for the Theatre North Inc committee.
Mayor Danny Gibson will sit on internal committees for Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery Governance Advisory Board, and external committees for Local Government of Tasmania Association, Launceston College Association, and TasWater owners.
The remaining recommended nominees were approved by council.
This included Heritage Advisory committee representatives Cr Cai and Cr Pentridge, Tender Review Committee representatives councillors Alan Harris, McKenzie, Pentridge, and Walker.
Cr McMahon and Cai will sit on the Launceston Safer Communities Partnership.
The recommended representatives had been previously discussed in a council workshop on November 10 before council made the final vote.
Terms of reference for each council committee must now be submitted for review within the next 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.