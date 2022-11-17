Opal workers across the nation entered their third day of strikes on Thursday following negotiations between the union and the company.
Opal, a paper and packaging group, has more than 60 sites in Australia and New Zealand and over 6000 employees.
The Launceston site is located at Mowbray and has around 50 employees.
State organiser for the Australian manufacturing workers union, Jacob Batt, supported workers at Mowbray and said they were on strike because the company had put forward an agreement slashing their conditions.
"We've been in negotiations with the company for over six months now. We are not wanting to lose any conditions," Mr Batt said.
"That agreement was put to vote and it was rejected by 97 per cent of the workforce. Unfortunately, the company wants to continue to try and take away some conditions that pit certain groups of workers against the other.
"We are staying collective and unified and we're saying that we want a rollover agreement without any loss of conditions and a fair and reasonable wage increase, which, in fact, is actually going to be a real wage cut because of the cost of inflation," he said.
Mr Batt said because the company was in a national agreement there were various conditions across different workplaces.
"Because of the way that the companies come together as one by the buying of different businesses over amount of time, they want to take away those site differing conditions.
"Also looking at changes in allowances and classifications, but only for a small group of workers".
Mr Batt said the company had come back with an offer when 97 per cent of the workforce voted no.
"We had 93 per cent agree to do protected industrial action. It's very strong on site here and people saying they don't want their conditions to be taken away.
"We will continue to make our voice heard and continue to take industrial action until we get a fair offer which includes no loss of conditions".
Mr Batt said the idea of striking was to get the company back to the table and to reach an agreement where the workers don't lose conditions and can get back to working.
"The workers don't want to lose their hard fought conditions, they want to be treated with respect, they want to be treated fairly.
"They want to get back to work, but they're not going to go back to work by voting away conditions to a group of workers or by going against the other states in Australia," he said.
Nearly 300 AMWU Victoria Opal members held a rally outside Opal Headquarters in Burnley, Victoria on Thursday.
Opal were contacted for comment.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
