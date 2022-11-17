Drink-driver told police she was trying to get laid

A woman who consumed six Jack Daniel's cans was pulled over by police for a random breath test. When police asked her why she was driving, she said she was "driving to get laid".
Annette Maree Spence pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, driving disqualified, driving over the prescribed alcohol limit and disobeying a court order. The court was told she committed five separate offences over a period of four months.
On September 9, 2022 at 2.50am, police intercepted Spence for an RBT.
Police searched Spence's bag and found an ice pipe and a slingshot. She told police she had recently bought the slingshot, and said the ice pipe belonged to her.
Prosecutors said Spence told police at the time, she had consumed six Jack Daniel cans and a couple of shots.
She returned a BAC of 0.100 and was issued a road safety disqualification notice and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Police told the court, the reason Spence said she was driving was because she was "driving to get laid" and she thought she was okay to drive because she felt sober.
Police prosecutions said on June 21, at 12.20am, police intercepted Spence on the East Tamar Highway for an RBT.
When she was pulled over she told police she was disqualified from driving due to a court order which had been made on April 1.
Spence told police the reason she drove was because she was on her way to Hungry Jacks.
On July 4 at 12.50am, Spence was driving a Holden station wagon and was intercepted by police for an RBT.
An analysis of Spence's oral fluid, returned a positive result for THC, methamphetamine and amphetamine.
Prosecutions said she told police she had smoked ice 20 minutes before she was pulled over and had used cannabis in the morning, and also smoked cannabis the night before.
On September 9, Spence's licence was disqualified in court for a period of 12 months. On September 29 Spence was caught driving and was placed under arrest and charged.
On October 12 she was also caught driving when she went to move a friend's car in a driveway.
Spence will be sentenced on January 12.
