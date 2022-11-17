The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston council sits first meeting after election

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
November 18 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston councillors sit their first meeting. Picture by Phillip Biggs

After months of campaigning, and a long results wait, City of Launceston councillors were finally able to get down to business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.