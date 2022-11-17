After months of campaigning, and a long results wait, City of Launceston councillors were finally able to get down to business.
With a crash course in council work over two weeks, Launceston held its first council meeting with the new council on Thursday, November 17.
A Welcome to Country was given by Aunty Sharon Holbrook at the start of the meeting. She wished the new councillors well in their new endeavours.
READ MORE: Cesar Penuela to remain in Launceston
The most controversial part of council, sitting as a planning authority, saw many fresh councillors make their first input.
It was during the planning authority section of council, the lack of experience showed, with comments made that were not relevant to the planning scheme as highlighted by mayor Danny Gibson.
Councillor Andrew Palmer, Lindi McMahon, Alex Britton and Matthew Garwood did not speak, though Crs Palmer, McMahon and Britton did second some agenda items.
Janie Finlay sat in to see the new councillors in action. Ms Finlay sat on Launceston's council for 21 years, before being elected to state parliament.
Councillors also acknowledged their Declarations of Office made earlier in November, they also noted the City of Launceston's certificate of election.
Councillors passed the record keeping for councillors policy, which looked at the guidelines for councillors when acting in their official role.
This is so councillors complete accurate records of activities and decisions when acting in an official manner, this then becomes state record.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.