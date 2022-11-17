Reflections of a Covid catcher

I am constantly in awe of the majestic Perth Bypass. It's like we all got dressed up for a wedding before realising we got the day wrong. It's so vast you're struggling to find vehicles. The bypass looks fit for a major US city turnpike. Southerners can only look and dream.
A 12am RAT test has revealed the cold truth about my lapse into complacency when the dreaded twin bars spelt flu on steroids.
So, I'm a staggering apparition, like a walking doona, flopping like a slough about the loungeroom.
Whenever I try to concentrate, the eyes and nose hurt. The eyes feel like an alien is just inside the sockets, busting to escape. Here goes a column compilation this week.
It's strange suffering a virus no one takes much notice of anymore.
Numbers are up, with 2126 in the last seven days, and 107,206 nationally but we've become accustomed to the pandemic. We're double vaxed with boosters so we're invincible.
Mind you, as we're now used to swimming with sharks, as they say, I noticed less than 40 per cent of Australians aged 30 and over have had their fourth dose and less than 70 per cent aged in the 16 plus bracket have had their third dose.
Remember the days of lockdown, and the police chopper patrolling the highways looking for errant criminals posing as innocent holiday makers.
They wouldn't get away with it so easily now. The authorities I mean.
Now everybody gets to choose their holiday destination and gets to pack the boot of the car with boogie boards, beach umbrellas, goggles, flippers and the virus.
In the suffocating world of my voluntary isolation, I have to say the state government's Covid home help team have been marvellous, just when I thought no one would care anymore.
Travel on large sections of the Midland Highway is down to funeral speed. The speed limit is like a CWA bingo game - 80km/h, then 60km/h, then 40km/h, then back to 60km/h.
Of course, we patiently observe the signs knowing that sometime in this decade it will all be finished and we can let it rip again.
I am constantly in awe of the majestic Perth Bypass. It's like we all got dressed up for a wedding before realising we got the day wrong. It's so vast you're struggling to find vehicles. The bypass looks fit for a major US city turnpike.
Southerners can only look and dream, until the government finishes the Bridgewater Bridge replacement, so each city can boast a Los Angeles-style swanky approach.
They're spending more than half a billion dollars on the highway between 2014 and 2024, plus up to $786 million on the Bridgewater project, having spent $93 million on the Perth bypass and $191 million on the Brighton bypass.
It is truly impressive, but I'm curious as to how we can spend so much on a pre-eminent highway and still only come up with passing lanes, some realignment here and there, cable barriers, and, where they're spent a fortune widening the highway, they've used pavers and concrete barriers to make it narrow again.
Some years ago, a department came up with a phenomenal figure on Midland Highway expenditure over 100 years or so. It was a colossal number.
So, it all begs the question, how come we can't get a dual carriageway out of this? Oh yes there are in some sections, but they're still building passing lanes that some call three-lane death traps.
My number one all-time broken promise is the Liberal Opposition's promise in 2013 of a $400 million dual carriageway, backed by money committed by then New PM Tony Abbott.
Once in government the Libs dropped the policy like a searing, sizzling hot piece of bitumen.
Dual carriage way? What dual carriage way?
The way they're slowly stringing together all the roadworks we may eventually get a dual carriageway, but they could have been straight about it back in 2013.
They didn't because the Labor Party back then put the cost at more than $2 billion and the stubborn Libs wouldn't hear of it. Anyway they knew they would win the 2014 election so no one cared.
This guy and his mate Vladimir Putin are a double act of dangerous fools who can be so predictable.
Putin is losing prize territory captured last February at the start of the Ukraine war so he either threatens nukes or in the latest case, allegedly fires missiles close to Poland, or flattens Ukrainian cities his troops have abandoned.
It's all he has left to wrong foot the allies and distract attention from his incompetent campaign.
Trump suffers huge losses with failed candidates he backed in the US mid-terms.
The Republicans narrowly won back the House, but everywhere else the party couldn't beat the Democrats, a party beset by a stumbling president, soaring fuel bills and an economy going south and a refugee crisis on the Mexican border.
So, rather than languish in the humiliation of the party he dominated, Trump announces a distraction - another run for the White House in 2024.
The guy's a clown, but still a dangerous fool who should be rejected by any thinking American.
