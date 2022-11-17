The Examiner

Reflections of a Covid catcher

MB
By Murray Butwell
Updated November 19 2022 - 7:08pm, first published November 17 2022 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Now everybody gets to pack the boot of the car with boogie boards, beach umbrellas, goggles, flippers and the virus. Photo Shutterstock

I am constantly in awe of the majestic Perth Bypass. It's like we all got dressed up for a wedding before realising we got the day wrong. It's so vast you're struggling to find vehicles. The bypass looks fit for a major US city turnpike. Southerners can only look and dream.

A 12am RAT test has revealed the cold truth about my lapse into complacency when the dreaded twin bars spelt flu on steroids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MB

Murray Butwell

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.