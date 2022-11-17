The Examiner
Only five trainers prepared to take on Ben Yole at Burnie harness meeting

GM
By Greg Mansfield
November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Ben Yole is poised to break the Australian record for the most wins in a 12-month season at Burnie on Friday night.
Erica Byrne Burke rode a double at Mowbray on Wednesday night at her third meeting back from injury.
Trainer Yassy Nishitani has won two races in a row with Kaytee Valiente after nursing him back from injury.

Tasmania's dominant harness trainer Ben Yole has 67 of the 79 acceptors for Burnie on Friday night which makes him a good chance to break an Australian record during the meeting.

GM

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

