Tasmania's dominant harness trainer Ben Yole has 67 of the 79 acceptors for Burnie on Friday night which makes him a good chance to break an Australian record during the meeting.
Yole has trained 334 winners so far this season and needs seven more to break the record of 340 set by Queenslander Grant Dixon in 2018-19.
With the numbers so heavily stacked in his favour, it's quite possible that Yole will train every winner on the eight-race Burnie card.
Only five other trainers will have runners at the meeting, which is concerning and probably the first time that has ever happened in Tasmania.
One of them, Claire MacDonald, will have her first starter in Sports Candy.
MacDonald has had success as a driver and is best known these days as president of the Devonport Harness Racing Club.
She becomes the third generation of her family to take up training, following in the footsteps of her grandfather Athol Burgess and father Rod Burgess.
Footnote: Grant Dixon trained 380 winners in 2019-20 but Harness Racing Australia does not recognise that figure as a record as the season ran for 16 months.
Two leading Tasmanian harness trainers have been fined over positive swabs that stewards accepted were the result of third party contamination.
Bianca Heenan, whose horse Micton Mouse tested positive to a prohibited substance after winning at Devonport in February, was fined $5000 and had a six-month suspension wholly suspended for two years.
Micton Mouse was disqualified from the race.
Todd Rattray, whose horse Szabolski Leis tested positive after finishing unplaced in a feature mares' race in Hobart on July 3, was fined $3000 with $1500 suspended for two years.
Full details of the decisions have just been published on the Office Of Racing Integrity web site.
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke capped her return from injury with a double at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
She won on Wane's Quest for trainer Graeme McCulloch and the Stuart Gandy-trained Geegeeluckystar to keep punters happy, with both horses starting favourite.
Byrne Burke was sidelined for almost two months after breaking her foot in a jump-out.
It was her third meeting back after having only a couple of rides at the two meetings last week.
Byrne Burke had Geegeeluckystar on the speed all the way and he just managed to get the better of outsider Baria who led.
"He's a horse with talent but he has a few quirks," the jockey said.
"I had to get after him in the home straight because he had a bit of a think about it but he got the job done."
Wane's Quest also raced on the pace before scoring narrowly at his first run since July.
McCulloch said he had been fairly confident of winning.
"He'd had a couple of trials and I thought he should be fit enough to show his best first-up," the trainer said.
"I said to Erica to ride him fairly positively because he had gate 7 and that can be tricky - you can end up out wide.
"But he had enough speed to get across."
McCulloch said Wane's Quest had improved at each preparation which was typical of Clangalong's progeny.
Smart mare Queenborough Flyer defied a betting drift ($3.60 to $5.50) to easily win the Class 3 Handicap.
If punters were aware before the race of Siggy Carr's confidence, they might have invested more heavily on the four-year-old..
"I didn't picture that happening," the trainer/jockey said after leading all the way.
"I actually pictured myself being three wide with no cover - and still beating them!
"But she absolutely flew out, got the lead, settled well and kicked nicely.
"She made easy work of it and it was good to see that there's another dimension to her."
Spreyton trainer Yassy Nishitani reaped another reward for his patience with Kaytee Valiente at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
To complete a double that eludes most horses, the four-year-old led all the the way in the Class 1 Handicap, after scoring in a maiden three weeks earlier.
Nishitani spent almost 12 months nursing Kaytee Valiente back to race fitness after the gelding suffered a sesamoid injury.
"I'm very happy that he's now won two in a row and, depending on his legs, I'll keep him going to give him more experience," he said.
Spreyton-trained star Bello Beau heads a strong lineup of entries for the $125,000 3YO Cup at Mowbray next Wednesday night.
The 15 nominations also include Jaguar Stone, Geegee Jet By, Bold Instinct and Quicken Up, who have all won multiple races, and seven lightly-raced horses that have won one race each.
Bello Beau has won four of his six starts and never been beaten in Tasmania.
He was entered for the $175,000 Eureka Stockade, a race restricted to VOBIS Gold qualified horses, at Ballarat on Saturday but did not accept.
Tasracing has announced the drivers to contest the 2022 Youngbloods Challenge series.
They are Ryan Backhouse, Charlie Castles, Lachlan Dakin, Brodie Davis, Jacob Duggan, Mitch Ford, Malcom Jones, Bronte Miller, Liam Older and Kayleb Williams.
The six-race series will be conducted over two meetings - Mowbray on December 3 and Hobart on December 4.
It is restricted to drivers under 23 years of age.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.