Sports club funding hand outs were signed off by Liberals after the election and not on the public record

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 12:49pm
Liberal's new 'level of dodginess' say Greens on state's sports rorts saga

Sport Minister Nic Street will correct the parliamentary record about the total number of Local Communities Facilities Fund projects that were handed out post election.

Isabel Bird

