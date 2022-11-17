Liberal's new 'level of dodginess' say Greens on state's sports rorts saga

Sport Minister Nic Street will correct the parliamentary record about the total number of Local Communities Facilities Fund projects that were handed out post election.
The Greens called on Mr Street to take the action, highlighting the false claims he made regarding the Local Communities Facilities Fund and some 111 grants that were handed out without public knowledge.
Right to Information documents show that there were 111 grants handed out to the various sports club and organisation communities that were not recorded on the parliament record.
Money for the grants came from the Treasurer's Reserve in 2021, which was signed off by governor Barbara Baker shortly after the May election.
When Mr Street was questioned about the Local Communities Facilities Fund at budget estimates, he said all funds for the projects were from the budget, and were "submitted to the departments and were funded through the budget process".
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said Mr Street knowingly or unknowingly misled parliament, and has written a letter to him, requesting that he correct the record.
She said more than half of the projects in the scheme were funded outside of regular budget processes.
"Given the incontrovertible evidence the information you provided to Parliament was false, the repeated nature of your false claims, and the seriousness of misleading the House, we request you comprehensively correct the parliamentary record at the earliest opportunity," Ms O'Connor said.
Labor's Ella Haddad said the government owes Tasmanians an explanation over the secretive allocation of its 2021 taxpayer-funded election grants.
"This is a serious misuse of taxpayer funds and it has rightly been questioned by prominent legal experts including Geoffrey Watson SC, a director with the Centre for Public Integrity," she said.
"Labor has no argument with community clubs and organisations receiving public funding but without an honest, open, merit-based process, the public can have no confidence that grants have been awarded fairly."
Sport Minister Nic Street said he would never knowingly mislead parliament.
"I provided incorrect answers to questions from Dr Woodruff in the Estimates Committee earlier this year, based on the advice I had at the time," Mr Street said.
"I will make a statement to the House at the earliest opportunity next week to correct the record."
Mr Street said taking commitments to the election and giving people the right to vote on them is transparent and fair, and a fundamental part of democracy.
"We said during our election campaign that we would deliver these projects and we did precisely that and as soon as possible. Keeping in mind that this was a COVID year, our intent was to get money flowing into the community as soon as possible," he said.
"Those projects that were ready to be funded and commence in the 2020-21 financial year were funded through a request for additional funding (RAF) which is common practice.
"This was lawful and appropriate and complied fully with the Financial Management Act."
