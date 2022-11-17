The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Wellbeing survey shows most staff felt safe, but union concerned about 17 per cent who did not

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:10pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Safety at work raised as an issue in government department

A new wellbeing survey shows physical safety is an issue for teachers and other staff within one of the state's biggest government departments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.