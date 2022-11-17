The Examiner
Pembroke Labor MLC Luke Edmunds delivers maiden speech to Legislative Council

Updated November 17 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Luke Edmunds was elected to Parliament during the Pembroke by-election in September.

Tasmanian Parliament's newest member, Labor's Luke Edmunds, has taken aim at disruptors inside his party during his maiden speech in the Legislative Council.

Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

