Tasmanian Parliament's newest member, Labor's Luke Edmunds, has taken aim at disruptors inside his party during his maiden speech in the Legislative Council.
In a wideranging contribution, Mr Edmunds talked about developing an early interest in politics from his grandmother Gwen Taylor and his father Roger as he grew up in Northern Tasmania.
Mr Edmunds said both had fostered within him pro-worker, pro-fairness attitudes.
He said he was schooled within the public education system and believed the schools he attended had the capacity of independent schools, however, this was often not realised.
In his last year of secondary schooling, Mr Edmunds said his mum Helen passed away.
"It's probably something I've never fully come to grips with," he said.
"Her last words to me 'to live life to the fullest and not take things too seriously'."
Mr Edmunds said during his professional career, he mostly worked as a journalist for the state's three major newspapers and in political offices.
He said he decided to join the Labor Party in 2006.
"I still think the Labor Party's best days are ahead of it and the nonsense and nuisance of the past few years are where they ought to be - firmly in the rearview mirror," Mr Edmunds said.
"We need everyone in our movement onboard the Labor bus for the next state election. If you're not pulling that direction, you can hop off the bus."
He said he intended to push for a Legislative Council inquiry on the cost of living in Tasmania and hoped to use his personal experiences with disability services to help others and assist with improvements within the sector.
One of his three children, Thomas, has cerebral palsy and Mr Edmunds said it was often difficult for families to navigate the services' pathway.
He said often Tasmanian families turned to the mainland for the help they needed.
"I don't come in here to proclaim to have all the answers in this space nor to criticise those doing their best in this space," Mr Edmunds said.
"But I do say that ... every step from diagnosis, this system lacks the will and probably the resources to help our youngest Tasmanians."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
