Age Up | Summer 2022-2023

When it comes to aging well, keeping a dedicated exercise routine may be your best defense.
While there has been plenty of evidence around the physical benefits of exercise in our senior years, research is now finding there's just as much benefit for your mind with keeping up your workouts.
As the nation heads towards a projected one million people with dementia by 2056, preventing cognitive disease in our senior years is becoming increasingly in focus.
We've long heard the benefits of keeping an active mind through everything from puzzles to language learning; however, it's now becoming evident that maintaining an active body may be the best defense against cognitive decline.
The latest information comes thanks to the work of researchers from the University of California. According to their study, published in JNeurosci, exercise might play a role in decreasing immune cell activation.
The brain's immune cells, called microglia, activate to clear debris and foreign invaders from the brain. But too much activation can trigger inflammation, damage neurons, and disrupt brain signalling.
Animal studies have shown that increasing physical activity reduces abnormal microglia activation, but the link had not been established in humans.
The researchers tracked the physical activity of 167 people, 60 per cent of who had Alzheimer's disease, for almost a decade.
The participants wore activity monitors 24 hours a day for up to 10 days straight before annual cognitive exams.
They then analysed participants' brains after their deaths, which occurred at an average of 90 years of age.
After adjusting for age, sex, education, and motor performances, the researchers observed that brain immune cells were less active in those who exercised more, particularly in areas of the brain linked to Alzheimer's disease.
The role of brain immune cells in cognitive decline is now receiving an enormous amount of attention.
While there is still much to learn, what is increasingly evident is that other issues, particularly vascular disease, can cause increased inflammation in the brain, and this may hold more responsibility for cognitive decline than preciously thought.
The good news is adding in exercise needn't be an arduous affair. In fact, it could be as simple as going for a brisk, 30-minute walk most days of the week.
Running, swimming, cycling and some gentle strength workout is also highly recommended.
In these pages you'll find a variety of options including our summer challenge: to tackle Tasmania's famous 60 Short Walks (page 6-7).
As we get older, reduced mobility may be a challenge, but Tasmania offers a variety of ways to get out and explore, so why not join in our summer challenge for a fun way to stay healthy in both body and mind.
