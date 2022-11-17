Government utilities lead electric vehicle charge

Tasmania's state utility enterprises are leading what could become a momentous shift to the use of electric vehicles in the state.
Tasnetworks chief executive officer, Sean Mc Goldrick, confirmed the company has already installed over 50 electric vehicle charging points at six sites across the state, and is progressing plans to eventually replace its fleet of about 65 internal combustion engine passenger cars with electric models.
It contracted Hobart-based solar and EV installation specialist I Want Energy to build at least 52 chargers across the six sites - its Hobart and Launceston HQs, and at Mornington, Cambridge, Devonport and Campbell Town.
The grid company has been replacing its combustion-engined cars with electric vehicles since 2016, and it now has a fleet of 13 electric vehicles.
"Our focus on EVs is partly about climate action, but also reducing costs - to help give Tasmanians the lowest possible power prices," Mr Goldrick said.
Other government enterprises confirmed similar plans.
A spokesman for Hydro Tasmania said the company is expecting delivery of its first two EVs early in 2023, and is investigating purchasing more.
"To support the roll-out of our EVs, Hydro Tasmania is installing charging stations at a number of our sites across the state," the spokesman said.
"Electric vehicles, powered by Tasmania's renewable energy, have the potential to significantly improve the efficiency of the state's vehicle fleet, through reduced greenhouse gas emissions and transport costs."
News of the electricity companies' investments into electric vehicles and charging networks came after the government passed a "nation-leading" climate change bill last week.
The bill introduced a requirement of net-zero emissions - meaning that carbon emissions must be balanced out with carbon reductions - by 2030.
It also required the government to develop industry-based emissions reduction and resilience plans.
According Roger Jaensch, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, one of these plans will cover the transport sector.
"The plan will consider ways to further support the transition to electric vehicles and increase the resilience of our transport sector," he said.
That government support for the transition to electric vehicles has so far included two rounds of the ChargeSmart programme, which channeled money to help investors build vehicle charging stations.
Mr Jaensch said the government is incentivising EV uptake with a two-year stamp duty waiver on electric vehicles, and confirmed 676 waivers had been provided by July this year.
"The Government is also transitioning the general government sector's vehicle fleet to 100 per cent electric vehicles by 2030," he said, confirming one of the drivers behind the government enterprises' push to electric vehicles.
The incentives appear to be working.
The number of electric vehicles entering the state is growing rapidly.
According to the Department of State Growth, there were 1206 electric vehicles registered in Tasmania as of October this year; but sales data from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries showed Tasmanians bought 1348 new electric cars between January and September this year, or roughly 150 cars per month.
If that trend continues, the state's car fleet is set to more than double by next year.
A number of Tasmanian companies are already benefiting from that growth.
Rob Manson, owner of I Want Energy, said he has noticed a sharp uptick in the business of installing EV chargers in the past 12 months.
"It's increased by a large degree as more and more EVs have emerged into the market," he said.
His company is booked solid installing 3 charging points per week for different clients, including Tasnetworks.
He said he expected the pace of uptake of electric vehicles in the state to speed up, especially after the market share passed the key 5 per cent "tipping point", he said.
"Electric vehicles are then more visible, they are higher profile, someone in your street probably has one, and therefore you become more familiar and they become more accepted," he said.
Mr Manson said he was also working with Electric Vehicle Highway, a company that is seeking to install a privately owned network of charging points around the state.
Clive Attwater, managing director of Electric Vehicle Highway, said his company has taken advantage of the state government's SmartCharge programme, as well as federal programmes, to build a charging network stretching from the Huon Valley up to the North-West coast.
Drivers are finding it increasingly easy to travel the state, he said.
The state funding, combined with investments in the company by NSW-based roadside assistance and insurance group NRMA, meant Mr Attwater now expects to increase the charging network to 27 sites by the middle of next year.
He said the use of EVs in the state is growing because of higher petrol prices and a desire to cut emissions. Tasmania is now among the best states in terms of charge network coverage, he said.
