The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New councillor Joe Pentridge has been ordered to remove the bridge by February 1, 2023

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 17 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge's bridge over the North Esk river during floods on October 14.

Newly-elected City of Launceston councillor Joe Pentridge has been ordered to remove an illegal and unapproved bridge over the North Esk river.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.