Photography anniversary takes the cake

One reason why I like being behind the camera is that I don't like to be in front of it. While it's nice to see my byline on page one, I rarely put my hand up to say, "Look at me".
A few weeks back, I realised the 30th anniversary of my first day as a news photographer was approaching. Not 30 years at The Examiner, just in newspapers.
Thirty years since I started at the Portland Observer, the day I discovered I would never have to work again.
"I'd like to celebrate this occasion", I said to my wife Michelle. "I'd like to get a cake with a photo on it and have a little celebration at work. Everyone at work loves cake".
Which is true. Whenever there's a celebration of any sort, the food always goes, down to the last crumb.
When I finally got around to checking, the anniversary was the next day.
I ran the idea past our editor to make sure it wasn't going to clash with anything else. He too thought it was a moment worth acknowledging.
The cake decorating shop needed 48 hours notice, but could make an exception. Likewise, the bakery wanted two days notice, but would make it work. The stars were aligning.
I quickly made up a graphic with my first front page, and my photo.
This is where I had second thoughts. Was I blowing my own trumpet too much with my face on a cake?
My colleague Rod encouraged me enough to continue. At the bakery I selected a nice big cake. With icing, the newspaper graphic and my face, it looked fabulous.
When I walked into the office with the big cake in a big box under my arm, the newsroom was empty. Everyone was in the kitchen, already celebrating an anniversary.
Not mine!
The whole newsroom, advertising and circulation departments had stopped to acknowledge our hard-working sales rep Bev, who was celebrating 22 years with The Examiner.
And there was already enough food for a third world country for a week!
Talk about awkward. Of all days!
Still, it wasn't like I could sneak out. "I have a milestone too", I stammered when the tributes recognising Bev's tireless efforts had finished. There was a nice round of applause for me too.
I later thought it probably worked better like that because otherwise I would have just quietly left the cake out for everyone to share.
My wife Michelle cringed when I told her how my day was. She laughed and laughed. "Trust you to crash someone else's celebration with a cake with a photo of yourself on it!!", she said, "Weren't you embarrassed?"
I related a childhood story when the grade fours at Bellaire Primary School went on an excursion to Healesville's wildlife sanctuary.
About 60 of us were lined up on a footpath next to a large bird aviary. My recollection is that it was an enormous cage tapered outwards to give birds room to fly around.
A wedge-tailed eagle was perched on a branch down low near the fence.
My friend Andrew and I walked a few metres down a small embankment for a closer look, not noticing another eagle perched on a branch high above our heads.
Then came a loud chorus of mixed delight and disgust from all the grade fours as that eagle pooped.
When it landed on my head, there was not one grade four student left standing as the entire group, teachers included, collapsed into hysterics of uncontrollable laughter.
"You see", I said to Michelle, "Nothing, ever, has been more embarrassing than that day".
Except maybe, the day I crashed someone else's celebration with a big cake with my own face on it.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
