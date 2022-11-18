The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Phil Biggs reaches the milestone of 30 years in newspaper photography

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
November 18 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photography anniversary takes the cake

One reason why I like being behind the camera is that I don't like to be in front of it. While it's nice to see my byline on page one, I rarely put my hand up to say, "Look at me".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.