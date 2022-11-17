Fan favourite Jack McVeigh has fast become renowned for the positive energy he brings to the Tasmania JackJumpers.
And while watching him help run a Riverside Primary School clinic in Launceston earlier this year, it was obvious he brings that enthusiasm off the court as well.
McVeigh was a hit with the students with his jokes, tricks and entertaining celebrations.
Speak to the 26-year-old and you'll discover his positive outlook on life.
"The core of it is I obviously had a dream and a goal and I pursued it and achieved it and I really do believe anyone can achieve the goals and dreams they put their mind to," he said.
"That's the message I want to get there out, I want to continue to learn how to empower people to chase their goals and dreams and to try and achieve them.
"I truly believe anyone can achieve those things they write down on paper and I want to help people do that."
McVeigh said he always wanted to be a basketballer and remembers writing down that goal in school.
"From the age of five, I was running around with a basketball," he said.
McVeigh will have to bring his energy again on Friday night when the JackJumpers take on New Zealand Breakers at the Silverdome at 7.30pm.
Fifth-ranked Tassie have already lost to the second-placed Breakers twice this season.
McVeigh, a guard, had high praise for Northern fans and can't wait to see them pack out the stadium.
The club, on Thursday, confirmed captain Clint Steindl would make his first appearance of the season.
McVeigh is stoked his teammate is back after a long-term knee injury.
"He's a cool, calm and collected presence," McVeigh said.
"He's always staying smooth and getting around the boys. To have him out there will be big for the group."
The JackJumpers will look to nullify New Zealand's physicality.
"We have to come out and dominate our floor space, be strong with the ball and get to where we want to and then control the pace of the game, which is through physicality," McVeigh said.
McVeigh recounted one of his favourite Launceston moments last season.
"A cool memory was the game we lost to Illawarra where we got blown out and there was a little scuffle at the end," he said.
"Not a single person left that gym and that means a lot to the players. Hopefully the fans know that when the JackJumpers come out, we play hard and it doesn't go perfect every game - that's the beauty of sport. But we support them and they support us and that means a lot."
Former Illawarra player Antonius Cleveland and JackJumpers coach Scott Roth had words following the final buzzer.
Meanwhile, Launceston-based fans Jess and Roger Radford recently featured on the NBL's coverage with their matching tattoos of McVeigh's signature.
He explained how that came about.
"Three or four years ago, when we had the (pre-season) Blitz, I came to Launnie playing for Adelaide," he said.
"We got to work with the community.
"I became friends with these guys and they followed me at Adelaide and cheered me on and supported me and my friend Anthony Drmic and we built a relationship," he said.
"When I came to Tassie, we've had dinners together and they ended up getting a tattoo of my signature, which is just a great honour and something I'm really proud to be part of."
Meanwhile, McVeigh played 20 minutes and sunk 10 points in the Australian Boomers' 97-50 World Cup qualifier triumph against Kazakhstan last Friday.
"It's always an honour, you go out there and you make friends with like-minded people and I became good friends with Mitch Norton who plays for Perth," he said.
McVeigh, who grew up at Cabarita Beach in NSW, previously captained the nation at the under-19 world championships in Greece in 2015.
He doesn't shy away from the fact he loves the Apple Isle and provided insight into the spots he recommends to friends.
"I'm big on the nature so you're wasting your trip to Tasmania if you don't rent out some camping gear and get a night by the stars," he said.
"I've done more down south, so whether it's somewhere like Bruny Island or you travel up the East Coast and see some of the beautiful beaches.
"But you've to get out and see some of this untouched nature because there's not much like it in the rest of the world and nothing quite as beautiful as Tassie."
Tasmania, who made the grand final series last season, have won five matches and lost five during this campaign. They fell to the Brisbane Bullets by two points a fortnight ago.
New Zealand who have six victories and three defeats, beat the JackJumpers by six and 32 points earlier this season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
