RSPCA Tasmania chief executive says more changes are needed to state's outdated Animal Welfare Act

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
A ban on pronged collars is just one of the new changes to the Animal Welfare Act.

RSPCA chief Jan Davis said recent long overdue changes to the state's Animal Welfare Act represent just the start of legislative reform in the area.

