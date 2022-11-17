The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Tasmanian government climate change targets disappointing

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 18 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliament house, Hobart.

'DISAPPOINTING' AND 'INSULTING'

What a disappointing Climate Bill the Rockliff government has just passed. If only it had legislated sector-based targets as recommended by the climate experts in Climate Tasmania (The Examiner, November 12), Tasmanians would be far better served, but alas, it was just wishful thinking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.