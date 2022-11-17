What a disappointing Climate Bill the Rockliff government has just passed. If only it had legislated sector-based targets as recommended by the climate experts in Climate Tasmania (The Examiner, November 12), Tasmanians would be far better served, but alas, it was just wishful thinking.
Unfortunately, the new Climate Bill fails to include emissions targets for the key sectors of transport, industry and agriculture. Emissions from these sectors are increasing and the new Climate Bill does little to turn this around. And why does this bill set the net zero target as far away as 2030, if we are already net zero? Such a weak bill is insulting to recent flood victims and to future victims of extreme weather and food price hikes.
Perhaps the climate scientists need to pay the $4400 a person for a Liberal Party dinner to get their voices heard as loudly as the industry bosses do.
Sharee McCammon, Pelverata
When will we ever get a government that is prepared to cut its cloth according to our size?- Stephen Coombs
The recent revelation that the outgoing general manager of the Dorset Council was on a package of about $250,000 a year is frightening. How can the position attract such a salary for managing a population less than 7000 and even fewer ratepayers?
If this is an average package for our 29 general managers, that's $7.25 million. Similar packages might be acceptable for the three or four major councils but not the many councils with small populations.
While we're on the subject of over government, Tasmania has 1.6 times parliamentary seats than the Australian average. That's before the proposed increase to 35 in the lower house, which will make it 1.9 times. The increase is "justified" due to multiple portfolios each member has, but we should not forget that we have a population of fewer than 600,000 and we can't afford such a luxury.
When will we ever get a government that is prepared to cut its cloth according to our size, both parliamentary and councils?
Stephen Coombs, Trevallyn
Interesting that our government wants to increase numbers by 10. I'm not interested in your previous reasons that apparently justified lowering that number in the first palace. However, all of you received a 40 per cent increase in salary to justify the extra work you said would happen.
You are now complaining about your workload; don't whinge and moan about a choice you willingly made for an extra 30 pieces of silver. I am unable to remember any workers who have received a 40 per cent increase in wages or salary, unless they changed jobs and moved a few rungs up the corporate ladder. By all means increase your members, you will of course relinquish the 40 per cent, yes?
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows.
I admire Medibank for not paying the hackers the demanded ransom. It is a disgraceful low act and if no one paid the ransom the hackers would have no business model.
If the government outlawed the practice perhaps the hackers should leave Australian businesses alone. To fine the unfortunate company is like kicking a man when he is down. What happens if they hack a Federal Court or the government?
Graeme Barwick, Riverside
In its latest annual report TasNetworks advise that during the last reporting year it installed bird collision mitigation on 110km of their power lines. It has more than 25,000km of power lines. At that rate it will finish fitting existing lines in around 235 years.
TasNetworks also claim that bird fatalities are infrequent on transmission lines, (being) four per cent of reported incidents. But the transmission lines are only 13 per cent of the total network, which it neglects to mention. Some of its lines, especially transmission lines, traverse remote areas where bird deaths will remain undiscovered.
TasNetworks' bird fatality count is a gross underestimate as it relies on public reporting and chance discovery by line workers. Twenty-one wedged-tail eagles were known to have been killed during the last reporting year - but the figure is likely much higher. TasNetworks' proclaimed care about our environment is greenwashing on an epic scale.
Ian Sale, Opossum Bay
