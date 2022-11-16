While it would be easy to read too much into what happened in Bali this week, one possible interpretation of President Xi Jinping's talks with President Biden and Prime Minister Albanese is that he senses 'wolf warrior' diplomacy has done China more harm than good.
Beijing's attempts to punish Australia over a wide range of issues since 2017 has led to the creation of AUKUS, put Australia on track to acquire nuclear submarines, reinvigorated the 'quad', and led to much stronger defence ties between Canberra and Tokyo.
It has also reignited Australian and American interest in the Pacific states and seen some of the strongest commitments of support for Taiwan ever made by any American president. China is now at more danger of being 'encircled' by potentially hostile neighbours and their western allies than at any time since the 1950s.
A hard-nosed pragmatist who lost any taste he may have had for ideological purity during the excesses of the cultural revolution, Xi has a history of invoking nationalist rhetoric - bolstered by China's remarkable military build up and threats to reunite Taiwan by force - to win popular support.
Attacking the Western powers has been a tool of China's domestic policy ever since the days of Chairman Mao and his talk of "paper tigers" and "capitalist running dogs".
Invoking foreign enemies is always one way of distracting attention away from what is happening on the home front.
Now Xi has strengthened his grip on almost absolute power at the recent CCP congress, he may feel able to turn down the volume and work on more harmonious relationships with Australia and America.
It is also possible China is experiencing some buyer's remorse over the open-ended alliance struck between Xi and President Putin earlier this year.
Just ahead of the G20 summit, senior Chinese officials condemned Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons as "irresponsible".
It has also been reported China was disappointed Putin did not give Beijing advance notice of his intention to invade Ukraine and that this had endangered Chinese nationals in that country.
The last Australian prime minister to meet Xi was Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. That was two prime ministers and six years ago.
Mr Albanese is correct, given the history since then, when he says Tuesday's meeting was a success in that it happened at all.
Only part of the credit for that success rests with China.
The adoption by both Mr Albanese and Senator Wong of a more nuanced approach to the language used to discuss China since the election played an important role.
Mr Albanese appears to have given little or no ground on trade sanctions, human rights, detained Australians, and Putin's war.
His government has given no indication Australia will cut back on future defence spending either; quite the reverse.
If dialogue is to resume it must be on mutually acceptable terms. The only reason China may be moving onto a new diplomatic track is because the west, led by Australia's example, won't be coerced.
Successful bullies just keep on bullying.
That's as true on the global stage as it in the schoolyard.
