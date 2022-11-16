Talks with China over lifting trade bans viewed in 'positive light'

Discussions between Australian and Chinese leaders towards the removal of China's trade ban on rock lobster are being viewed in a positive light, but the fishing sector "will not be pinning its hopes on national geopolitics".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with China's president Xi Jinping recently to work through diplomatic issues such as trade, security and climate change.
In that meeting, Mr Albanese raised the possibility of lifting trade sanctions on Australian rock lobster, beef, wine and other goods.
Tasmanian Rock Lobster Fisherman's Association chief executive Rene Hidding said while the discussions were of great interest, the sector's current focus was on the development of new markets for rock lobster.
"Any positive contact that the government of Australia has with China is seen in nothing but a positive light but the fact is that geo political matters are way above our influence levels," Mr Hidding said.
"We need to rearrange ourselves in this new environment without standing by hoping for a month to month possible solution to the Chinese matter. It is simply not good business."
Mr Hidding said the sector did not expect the trade ban to be dropped any time soon, but still hoped for a future resolution to the issue.
In the meantime, the sector has developed overseas markets for frozen rock lobster in Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Japan, and continued to develop domestic markets for chilled lobster.
"The only responsible stance that we can take on the ban is to understand that in the normal course of such events, these issues can take years to repair," he said.
Mr Hidding said the sector also remained positive about the preservation of market demand for live rock lobster in China, which was being kept alive by New Zealand's continued trade, and which would still exist if and when the trade ban was dropped.
"The good news is that we know the market isn't disappearing in China. New Zealand is still sending all of their catch to China, they can't fulfill the market, and the price has almost doubled again from what we used to get," Mr Hidding said.
"So New Zealand is maintaining that market for us to some degree...so we don't have to go back in and re-establish all the buyers and the distribution network within China. It all still currently exists."
