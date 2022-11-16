Talks with China over lifting trade bans viewed in 'positive light'

The Examiner
Australia's talks to lift rock lobster ban with China is seen as positive contact

By Isabel Bird
Updated November 17 2022 - 12:53pm, first published 4:00am
Discussions between Australian and Chinese leaders towards the removal of China's trade ban on rock lobster are being viewed in a positive light, but the fishing sector "will not be pinning its hopes on national geopolitics".

