Devonport has the highest rate of business failures in the state, according to data released by commercial credit bureau Creditorwatch this week.
According to data from its Business Risk Index report, Devonport businesses failed at the rate of 4.27 per cent in the past 12 months - beating out inner-Hobart, with 4.14 per cent, and North-East Hobart, with 3.81 per cent.
However, Devonport's default rate is projected to increase by 1.35 percentage points, to 5.62 per cent, in the next 12 months, putting it among the riskier places to do business in the country.
Nationwide, the credit outlook for businesses is worsening in every city across the state, the data showed.
Burnie and Launceston, which had the lowest default rates in the state, at 3.54 per cent and 3.55 per cent respectively, are both projected to see rates increase by just over 1 percentage point in the next 12 months.
Michael Pollack, head of content at Creditorwatch, said the Tasmanian data showed that even though business default rates in the state are expected to worsen in the next year, they will still be below the national average - with Devonport being the only exception.
According to CreditorWatch Chief Economist Anneke Thompson, nearly all of the important forward looking indicators - consumer and business confidence, job vacancies and B2B trade defaults - are showing clear signs of deterioration.
"Small businesses need to exercise extreme financial discipline ... over the next year to two years, cash flow will be king, and small businesses should be as ruthless as big business in demanding Invoices owed, and using all resources available," she said.
Based on nationwide industry figures in the report, the highest rates of default were food and beverage services businesses (7.2 per cent). arts and recreation services (4.6 per cent) and transport, postal and warehousing (4.6 per cent).
