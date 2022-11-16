A Launceston-based researcher who will help deliver world-first data on the impacts of chest infections after surgery, has been awarded a major grant.
Ianthe Boden, physiotherapist and senior lecturer at the University of Tasmania's School of Health Sciences, was awarded $574,120 by the NRMRC to investigate how best to prevent pulmonary complications after surgery.
Speaking to The Examiner, Ms Boden said she was over the moon.
The project will fund a suite of research projects over the next five years that will develop knowledge about the effects of pneumonia after surgery.
"I'm really excited to be able to progress this research project and improve what we know about preventing pneumonia after surgery," Ms Boden said.
"We need to consolidate how many people it affects, how much it costs our hospital, and how it affects our patients, in terms of how fast they recover from surgery," she said.
Ms Boden will be looking at a database of over 5000 patients to draw on.
"At the moment we don't really know much of a problem it is for people who have had open heart surgery or major surgery, and we will get the world's first data about that.
"The next part of the project is to ensure hospitals are implementing treatments which we already know can halve pneumonia rates after surgery.
"It's about ensuring our hospitals in Tasmania and all around Australia get the best treatment possible to ensure that type of complication doesn't happen," she said.
Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne said Northern Tasmania should be very proud of this exciting work and said the foundation had supported Ms Boden's research in the area for more than a decade.
"It is a wonderful achievement for a local clinician researcher to be recognised with a grant from the NHMRC," Mr Milne said.
"This will enable Ianthe to further her research into the prevention of chest infection after surgery, which was initially made possible through a grant from the Clifford Craig Foundation," he said.
Ms Boden said she has been collecting data from patients over the last couple of years.
"This involves six countries, 36 hospitals. It's a study called chesty, this has been running for the last five years already.
"I've been leading this study and it's the biggest study in the world of this type, looking at the type of chest infections after major surgery. This grant will provide me with the extra funds to find out the hospital costs of these complications."
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
