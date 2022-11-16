The organiser behind a forum to debate the Hobart stadium development has defended the one-sided viewpoints offered there by saying speakers with different viewpoints had declined to come.
Sophie Underwood, state coordinator for Planning Matters Alliance Tasmania, said she wanted to hear the viewpoints of leaders from the government, the Labor opposition and others, but none had agreed to show up at the event at Hobart Town Hall on Wednesday.
"We asked the Premier, and we asked all political colours basically ... and the Premier and Labor declined to come," she said.
"It's tricky, because we don't know what the Premier is actually planning, and that's why we were keen to hear his perspective."
Over 100 people attended the forum, and when asked for a show of hands of who supported the stadium development, not one hand was raised.
The speakers all criticised the stadium proposal in strong terms.
Author Richard Flanagan received a prolonged cheer from the audience when he described the proposed stadium as "Rockliff's Wart".
"[The stadium] is not even a Tasmanian idea, it's the AFL's idea - the same AFL that has spent the last 25 years destroying Tassie grassroots footy, and now they will destroy our city, and worse - we'll have to pay for it."
Independent Member for Clark, Kristie Johnston, said it was "no coincidence" that the government made the proposal when it did.
"They announced this pie-in-the-sky mega-stadium proposal to try and move discussion away from their incompetence to the next brand new shiny thing," she said.
Ms Underwood criticised the government for overriding the existing master plan for the site.
"Now the Premier has just made this announcement out of the blue that they are going to ditch all that work and consultations," she said.
Luke Martin, chief executive officer of the Tourism Industry Council of Tasmania, said the stadium would go through the usual consultation processes once a formal plan is adopted.
"It's sat there for 10 or 11 years with people trying to work out what we might be able to do to activate it. The government's put forward a proposal which would be transformative for Tasmania and tourism and hospitality."
