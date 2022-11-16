Smart mare Reward Achiever will be given her chance to win a feature race after overcoming an injury setback to score first-up at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Trainer Glenn Stevenson said the six-year-old would now go straight to the $50,000 Golden Mile at Spreyton on December 9.
Reward Achiever, who has a near-perfect record in five starts over the Mowbray 1400m course, easily accounted for Sh'bourne Rebel and Azara in the Benchmark 76 Handicap.
It was her first start since completing a hat-trick of wins in July.
She was meant to resume racing late last month but had to be scratched when she hurt herself in the truck on the way to the track.
"She missed 10 days' work and has done a lot of pushing through the water and heavy sand to get her fitness back," Stevenson said.
"We gave her a trial at Longford but it wasn't a hard trial and I thought she might have still been a bit soft.
"But she proved me wrong and, with the help of a great ride from Chelsea (Baker) she caught me off guard a bit actually."
Stevenson said he was probably guilty of underestimating Reward Achiever at times.
"But she has won a couple of open-class races so I suppose she should be winning in this grade," he said.
Rebel Factor is another class horse heading towards feature races and, according to co-trainer Trent Wells, the options are almost unlimited.
"We make no secret of the fact we think he is a quality galloper," Wells said after the gelding resumed with a comfortable win in the Benchmark 68 Handicap (1100m).
"We're none-the-wiser whether we now go to the Newmarket - we'll be guided by what Brendon (McCoull) has to say - but there are plenty of other good races for him.
"The new $100,000 race on Devonport Cup day is an option if we want to keep him to sprints, then there's the weight-for-age races and, if we think he can stay, the Devonport Cup.
"He's got a great engine so the options are endless."
Wells said Rebel Factor had come back "bigger, stronger and with a better appetite" after his break from racing.
"He was a bit tight after his recent trial so we took a step back but he looked like he had a couple of gears left tonight," the trainer said.
"It was quite a soft win in the end."
Jockey Troy Baker was concerned that favourite Night Missile was too far back and possibly out of contention at the 600m mark of the Maiden Plate.
"I was worried but the 1400m was the key - he needed that extra 200m," Baker said.
Night Missile powered home to score by a length from Rockierro and Special Interest at his 10th race start.
Trainer John Blacker said the War four-year-old had "always shown a bit" but his racing pattern had been against him.
"His runs this time in have been super but he's just been getting a bit too far back," Blacker said.
"He finished off strongly tonight and he might be suited over 1600m down the track."
Blacker said the gelding was "a bit weak early on" but had got stronger with age,.
"We tried to win a couple of races with him earlier in the year because he was working good but his race performances were a bit ordinary under pressure," the trainer said.
Sistine was the star of the first set of two-year-old trials in 2021 and 12 months later she has replicated that form at the races.
The other trial winners from that day, Bold Instinct and Vokes, are both now multiple winners but Sistine has been only lightly raced and was having only her sixth start in the Maiden Plate over 1200m.
Trainer/jockey Siggy Carr, who left the riding to her partner Troy Baker, was clearly happy and relieved to finally have a win on the filly's CV.
"That's what she showed in her first-ever trial on this track," Carr said after Sistine led virtually all the way to easily account for Ada Way and Forland.
"We've always had a lot of time for her but she's a lanky-type of filly and I think she's probably still six months away."
Carr said the race hadn't worked out as planned.
"We wanted to get cover on her but, with no speed on, Troy took up the running and it was a very good ride," the trainer said.
1- BM76, 1400m: 2.15 fav. REWARD ACHIEVER (G Stevenson, C Baker) 1, 3.80 Sh'bourne Rebel (T Johnstone) 2, 3.20 Azara (C Jordan) 3. 2-1/4 len, 3/4 len. 1:23.67.
2- MDN, 1400m: 3.60 fav. NIGHT MISSILE (J Blacker, T Baker) 1, 7.50 Rockierro (S Carr) 2, 19.00 Special Interest (I Toker) 3. 4. Len, 1/2 len. 1:24.43.
3- MDN, 1200m: 3.30 fav. SISTINE (S Carr, T Baker) 1, 3.70 Ada Way (L Riordan) 2, 19.00 Froland (C Baker) 3. 4-1/2 len, 1/2 hd. 1:10.68.
4- BM68, 1100m: 2.00 fav. REBEL FACTOR (Team Wells, B McCoull) 1, 2.40 Majestic Diamond (T Baker) 2, 6.50 Hannah's Song (S Carr) 3. 4. Len, 3/4 len. 1:05.58.
5- CL1, 1200m: 3.90 fav. WANE'S QUEST (G McCulloch, E Byrne Burke) 1, 4.80 Heaven's Miracle (C Baker) 2, 7.00 Punk Princess (C Catania) 3. Nk, lng nk. 1:10.76.
6- CL3, 1200m: 5.50 QUEENBOROUGH FLYER (S Carr, S Carr) 1, 1.95 fav. Just A Tribute (B Muhcu) 2, 51.00 Schauffele (D Ganderton) 3. 2 len, 1/2 len. 1:10.83.
7- BM62, 2100m: 3.90 fav. SO ASTOUNDING (T Keys, T Johnstone) 1, 8.50 Olympic Honour (D Pires) 2, 6.50 The Decider (C Baker) 3. Lng hd, 3 len. 2:12.8.
8- BM60, 1400m: 3.00 fav. GEEGEELUCKYSTAR (S Gandy, E Byrne Burke) 1, 41.00 Baria (T Johnstone) 2, 4.00 Has The Look (C Baker) 3. Hd, 1-1/4 len. 1:24.7.
9- CL1, 1400m: 7.00 KAYTEE VALIENTE (Y Nishitani, I Toker) 1, 7.00 Powerful Pebbles 2, 1.85f Namabaale 3. 1/2 len, 2 len. 1:25.5.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
