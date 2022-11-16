The Examiner
Smart mare earns Golden Mile start with first-up Mowbray win

By Greg Mansfield
November 16 2022 - 10:30pm
Reward Achiever (Chelsea Baker) races her way to a Golden Mile start with a win at Mowbray on Wednesday night. Picture by Peter Staples
Apprentice Chelsea Baker is interviewed by the media after her win on Reward Achiever.
Brendon McCoull and Trent Wells teamed up again to win with quality galloper Rebel Factor.

Smart mare Reward Achiever will be given her chance to win a feature race after overcoming an injury setback to score first-up at Mowbray on Wednesday night.

