Child exploitation parliamentary inquiry shows case rise

Since Australia's first recorded case of COVID-19 in January 2020, many employees either lost their jobs entirely or began working from home, leaving them with a lot more free time than previously afforded, with some opting to use it to their advantage in negative ways.
Reports to Australia's eSafety Commissioner about online abuse material increased by 129 per cent during 2020's lockdowns, and by the end of 2021, reports remained at levels almost double the pre-COVID rate.
It was this trend that was discussed at the Parliamentary Joint Committee On Law Enforcement's inquiry into child exploitation held in Canberra on Tuesday.
Tasmanian Labor senator Helen Polley is the chair of the group - made up of members from the House of Representatives and Senate.
She said ways in which awareness around the topic could be better spread to parents and children was discussed at the meeting, while the Australian Federal Police also gave an update and insight into some of the methods they had recently implemented to intercept situations of this nature.
"It's a scourge on our community that in some ways comes down to complacency, as I don't think carers and parents fully understand how dangerous the internet is, and even though their children are home on their laptops in their bedrooms, they're not necessarily safe unless they actually engage with them to understand exactly what it is they're interacting with," she said.
"One major concern is the live streaming of young people, as by the time authority become alert to it - the perpetrators are already off air."
However, senator Polley said the AFP's success rate for catching culprits was increasing, with 178 Australian men being recently charged while 56 Australian children were rescued. She said this was due to facial recognition technology, as well as dogs with acute senses of smell that could locate extremely small memory sticks on home visits.
