The state's police union on Wednesday gave in-principle support for the government's final public sector wages offer.
Public servants have been offered a 3.5 per cent pay increase for the first year of a new enterprise bargaining agreement, 3 per cent for the second year, and 3 per cent in the third year, along with bonus payments.
Police Association of Tasmania president Colin Riley said the union would soon conduct statewide meetings with members and recommend the offer was accepted.
He said union was focused on key issues relating to recruitment and retention, officer safety and member wellbeing as part of this negotiation process.
"Our offer recognises areas of work that have longstanding anomalies that required rectification and we are pleased to have made great progress in these areas," Mr Riley said.
"The PAT considers that the government's offer is reasonable in the current economic environment."
Police have not undertaken any industrial action during wage negotiations.
