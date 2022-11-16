The Examiner
Tasmania's police union first to support the state government's three-year wage offer

By Matt Maloney
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:54pm, first published 2:53pm
The police union is the first public sector union to accept the government's wage offer.

The state's police union on Wednesday gave in-principle support for the government's final public sector wages offer.

