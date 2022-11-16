The manslaughter of Bobby William Medcraft was in the most serious category of the crime, crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro submitted to the Supreme Court.
The submissions to Justice Robert Pearce came after a jury found Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 34, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday. Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, was found not guilty of manslaughter.
Justice Pearce is expected to make findings of fact about the March 29, 2020 incident and the jury's verdicts when he sentences on December 5.
The trial heard that a mistaken Snapchat message led to escalating threats and abuse between two groups which culminated in a confrontation at Ritchie Avenue in Burnie at 3.50am.
Mr Shapiro compared the case with others which had attracted 8-10 years jail.
The crown and defence counsel disagreed about whether Mr Medcraft was vertical or horizontal when he was struck with a sword by Sheehan.
Mr Shapiro said Mr Medcraft was lying on his stomach covering his head and apologising for his conduct when Sheehan struck him to the back of the knee causing death through blood loss.
He said that the defendants should be sentenced on the basis that they formed an unlawful common purpose to assault the deceased. Mr Medcraft was killed by an act which was intended to cause bodily harm and death was a probable consequence.
He said Justice Pearce should find that the accused were the aggressors when they chased a car through the streets of Burnie. Hanlon and Lucas Ford were punching and kicking Mr Medcraft at about the same time as the blow was struck.
"There was an element of vigilante justice especially in light of the fact police had told them specifically to go home," Mr Shapiro said.
Justice Pearce asked if there was a factor involving hierarchy or being top dog given that Mr Ford said to Mr Medcraft that he had "picked on the wrong family".
Sheehan's defence counsel Greg Richardson said that the jury verdict suggested Sheehan used excessive force when he acted in self-defence. A threat made to stab Mr Sheehan earlier in the morning made Sheehan believe that Mr Medcraft was armed and prompted him to take the sword out of the car.
"Contrary to prosecution's submission about where Medcraft was I submit you should find that he was upright and moving," he said.
He said that Sheehan's evidence that Mr Medcraft was moving was supported by the fact that just the right leg was cut.
Mr Richardson's suggestion that Mr Medcraft was moving was supported by other defence counsel.
"I submit that it is not at the top end of the scale at all," he said.
In reply Mr Shapiro said: "You [Justice Pearce] can be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that it is not possible to cause the wound in the way described by Mr Sheehan."
Justice Pearce remarked that it would be important to sentencing to find what happened in what order in relation to the strike and punches and kicks delivered by Hanlon and Ford.
Sheehan was remorseful that Mr Medcraft's son would grow up without a father, as he had done, Mr Richardson said.
Ford's counsel Kirsten Abercromby said his motivation was to stop Mr Medcraft's group returning to Kelsey Ford's home in Thorne Street where there were vulnerable children.
Justce Pearce remarked that if that was the motive it could have been achieved by disengaging rather than chasing all the way to Ritchie Avenue.
Ms Abercromby said Ford was a sheet metal worker. The trial heard that Ford reacted badly when Mr Medcraft's friend Luke Buckley added him on Snapchat. It also heard that his then partner Nicole Cherry was a Facebook friend of Mr Buckley.
He tried to ring Ms Cherry numerous times on the night to quiz her about it.
Hanlon's defence counsel Paul Sullivan said his client, a welder, was the son of a Tasmania Police officer.
"He was never involved in any discussion which involved the use of a weapon," he said.
But he said Hanlon had seen the sword put in the car at Sheehan's house but there was no evidence he had seen it taken out by Sheehan.
He said he had admitted to police that he kicked the deceased. Justice Pearce remarked that at the time of the kicking Mr Medcraft must already have been struck by the sword.
"In relation to sentence others played a greater role than Mr Hanlon on that night and that should be reflected in the head sentence," Mr Sullivan said.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Ms Ford was part of a common purpose to inflict bodily harm rather than as an aider or abettor.
During the trial Mr Medcraft's partner Kalinda Morrisson gave evidence that Ford held her back when she tried to go to Mr Medcraft's aid.
She said Ford replied: "I don't give a f---" when Ms Morrisson said they were going to kill Mr Medcraft.
Ms McCracken said that Ms Morrisson was not a credible witness.
She said Ford had a low IQ of 55 and poor receptive reasoning which meant she failed to assess the situation adequately.
She was less culpable than Sheehan, Ford and Hanlon because she was not physically involved with Mr Medcraft.
However, Justice Pearce said he would have to take into account that Ms Ford was the driver of the car.
The trial heard that the car rammed the car in which Mr Medcraft was a passenger and Lucas Ford smashed the back windscreen with a cricket bat.
In reply to all defence counsel Mr Shapiro said the finding of facts would be difficult, such as when the sword was taken out of the car. Sheehan gave evidence that he took the sword out of the car only after he heard Mr Ford say he had been stabbed.
"The evidence for that only comes from Mr Sheehan and we say you can't accept that evidence at all." Mr Shapiro said.
Mr Shapiro rejected a submission about why the group went in the car. "The submission that they left Thorne Street to protect the children makes no sense at all," he said.
He said that submissions about remorse cut across the post offence conduct of the defendants who did not try to aid Mr Medcraft, told lies to police and tried to leave the scene.
Mr Shapiro said that the guilty parties had spent two years, seven months and 19 days in custody.
Justice Pearce said he would need to establish whether Ms Ford's mental impairment was linked to the commission of the crime.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
