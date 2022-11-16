The St Vincent's de Paul Society launched its $250,000 appeal for 2022 on Wednesday with a strong focus on easing the cost of living crisis.
The annual Vinnies Christmas Appeal aims to raise money for Tasmanians in need at Christmas time.
St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief executive Heather Kent said the organisation is having more families come to them than ever before.
Ms Kent said it is imperative that the St Vincent's organisation raise their goal of $250,000 due to the high number of families in need this Christmas.
"We usually say we want to raise $250,000 for our Christmas Appeal, but this year - due to the cost of living crisis - we truly need to raise $250,000," Ms Kent said.
Christmas is a time of celebration and relaxation for many, but unfortunately due to the cost of living crisis, more and more families are finding the fast-approaching Christmas holidays stressful and daunting.
A donation of $74 will provide nutritious food for those in need this Christmas. A donation of $116 will assist a family with prescriptions and medical expenses.
Donating $294 will pay utility bills and household costs. A generous donation of $857 will provide rental support to a family for an entire month.
"We could not assist as many Tasmanians in need without these donations. $250,000 might seem like a big target, but we have done it before and now, more than ever, we need to do it again," Ms Kent said.
Donations can be made at www.vinniestas.org.au, or at Vinnies locations.
