Retirement should be about things you love says TPT Wealth Advertising Feature

Retirement should be about the things you love, not about financial stress, say the experts at Launceston's TPT Wealth. Picture supplied.

Retirement is the perfect time to think about the life you want to live.



Traveling, socialising and trying new activities - it's time for investing in you.

But many people worry about how they will manage their finances once they are no longer working, say experts from TPT Wealth.

A recent ABC Australia Talks national survey of nearly 60,000 people in 2021 found six in 10 Australians, of all ages, consider being able to retire comfortably a problem for them personally.



This attitude hasn't changed since the 2019 survey, which showed that 62 per cent of Australians worry about retirement income - even before they retire.

"Retirement should be about the things you love, not about financial stress," said general manager of TPT Wealth Alan Logan.



"Our cash and income funds aim to provide regular, steady income, while managing the value of your investment, so you can focus on enjoying this next exciting chapter of your life."

He said at TPT Wealth, an in-house investment team reviews cash and income funds daily to manage that balance of income verses investment preservation.



"We've built a track record of paying fund distributions on time and in full.



"While past performance is not an indication of future performance, it is reassuring to know TPT Wealth has been managing investments through economic cycles for decades."

Mr Logan said TPT Wealth became a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principals of Responsible Investment in July 2022.

"We want to provide trust and transparency about what you can expect from us."

Founded as a Tasmanian trustee company in 1887, TPT Wealth's local commitment runs deep.



The organisation proudly honours its heritage with ongoing work to administer estates and charitable trusts.

"TPT Wealth takes great pride in our long Tasmanian heritage, and responsibility as a trust administrator over generations, and in perpetuity.



"We're committed to making sure the future of hard working Tasmanian people, businesses and charities is in good hands," Mr Logan said.

Everyone's future looks different. There is no way to predict it, but you can make financial choices that can help you maintain your lifestyle in retirement.



Find out more at tptwealth.com.au.

-----------------