Tasmania's premier ski field has received surprise snowfall just two weeks out of summer starting, with snow settling at levels as low as 900 metres this week.
"It's quite unusual this time of year," said Ben Mock, owner of Ben Lomond Ski Lifts.
"But all the right weather patterns have happened to line up perfectly."
Mr Mock said some areas on the mountain had received almost half a metre of snow, but strong winds had reduced the amount.
He said a southern Antarctic front combined with a cold airmass and moisture levels had created the surprising conditions.
"It's really dry snow too - it was about minus two degrees for most of yesterday," he said.
"So it was a really good time for these conditions."
However, Mr Mock predicted wet conditions over the next few days, coupled with warmer soil, meant the snow would not likely hang around for very long.
"There might be another bit of snow coming on Monday or Tuesday, and with the sun out it could see another five to 10 centimetres.
"But the weather's so fickle at the moment it could change overnight."
Snow also fell across other parts of the state, including Cradle Mountain, Vinces Saddle on the Huon Highway and kunanyi/Mt Wellington in Hobart.
The Bureau of Meteorology has a severe weather warning in place for the east of the state, warning heavy rain is expected over the coming days.
Flood watches also remain active for the east and southeast.
