Vinnies launch $250,000 Christmas Appeal

"We usually say we want to raise $250,000 for our Christmas Appeal, but this year - due to the cost of living crisis that is affecting the disadvantaged and low-income earners - many at risk of homelessness - we truly need to raise $250,000. A mountain of bills and costs arrive at the same time over the Christmas period and, sadly, due to the cost of living crisis more Tasmanians than ever need support from Vinnies and help from the community." Ms Kent said.

