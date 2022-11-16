Vinnies launch $250,000 Christmas Appeal

The St Vincent's de Paul Society launched their $250,000 appeal for 2022 on Wednesday with a strong focus on easing the cost of living crisis.
The annual Vinnies Christmas Appeal aims to raise money for Tasmanians in need at Christmas time.
St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania chief executive Heather Kent said the organisation is having more families come to them than ever before.
Leonie Napier said that the St Vincent de Paul Society had helped her sister Kerry with gas bill payments and giving food hampers.
Ms Kent said it is imperative that the St Vincent's organisation raise their goal of $250,000 due to the high number of families in need this Christmas.
"We usually say we want to raise $250,000 for our Christmas Appeal, but this year - due to the cost of living crisis that is affecting the disadvantaged and low-income earners - many at risk of homelessness - we truly need to raise $250,000. A mountain of bills and costs arrive at the same time over the Christmas period and, sadly, due to the cost of living crisis more Tasmanians than ever need support from Vinnies and help from the community." Ms Kent said.
Christmas is a time of celebration and relaxation for many, but unfortunately due to the cost of living crisis, more and more families are finding the fast-approaching Christmas holidays stressful and daunting.
"Cost of living is increasing, inflation is increasing, you name it. Everything is increasing," St Vincent's de Paul Society state president Mark Gaetani said.
A donation of $74 to St Vincent's de Paul Society will provide nutritious food for those in need this Christmas. A donation of $116 will assist a family with prescriptions and medical expenses. Donating $294 will pay utility bills and household costs. A generous donation of $857 will provide rental support to a family for an entire month.
IGA is partnering with the organisation this Christmas again and St Vincent's express their gratitude to the Tasmanian community, schools and the many businesses that raise money and donate funds to the Vinnies Christmas Appeal. IGA has supported Vinnies for 12 years and raised over $ 3.1 million to help provide food and support to the Tasmanian community who are experiencing homelessness and other disadvantages.
"We could not assist as many Tasmanians in need without these donations. $250,000 might seem like a big target, but we have done it before and now, more than ever, we need to do it again. Every donation helps - no matter how small, it will make a big difference." Ms Kent said.
"Christmas for many Tasmanians is becoming a luxury they cannot afford. Christmas isn't one of joy, happiness, and celebration - it's a Christmas of stress, guilt, and worry."
Donations can be made at www.vinniestas.org.au, or at Vinnies locations.
