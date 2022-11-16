The Examiner
Natasha Jane Cabalzar sentenced for driving five times over legal limit

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
November 16 2022 - 3:30pm
Northern Tasmanian banker cops massive fine for drink driving

A Trevallyn banker who registered a blood alcohol concentration nearly five times the legal limit and collided with a gutter has copped a massive fine and said she was "horrified" by her actions.

