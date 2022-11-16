Northern Tasmanian banker cops massive fine for drink driving

A Trevallyn banker who registered a blood alcohol concentration nearly five times the legal limit and collided with a gutter has copped a massive fine and said she was "horrified" by her actions.
Natasha Jane Cabalzar, 48, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor, driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed limit, and being a person mentioned in section 6 (3).
Police prosecutions said on October 8, at about 5.40pm, Cabalzar left her address in a black Holden commodore utility and failed to navigate in an intersection in Trevallyn, after she failed to turn or control her vehicle.
"She collided into a gutter and came to a stop with the wheels on the road and the front of the vehicle sat in the bushes on the nature strip," prosecutors said.
When police arrived at the scene, Cabalzar was observed to be emotional and was slurring her words, and smelled of alcohol.
Cabalzar was taken back to a police station and returned a BAC of 0.261. She told police she was driving because she was upset.
Cabalzar's solicitor, Berivan Kurdistan, said her client had no excuse for her offending and said she was remorseful for her actions.
Ms Kurdistan said her client was going through a difficult period in her life, as she had ended a relationship with her partner on the day she committed the offence and was in a "heightened state of emotions".
Mr Kurdistan said her client had expressed extreme regret and the accident left her feeling "horrified".
Magistrate Evan Hughes said the reading was very high, and people who drive at a high level could be left with an impairment.
"You place yourself, and other road users at harm," Mr Hughes said.
Cabalzar received a licence disqualification for 30 months and was also fined $3500. Convictions were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.